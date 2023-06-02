Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Immediately Dumps Guy After “Clueless” Response to Innocent Question Her Mom Asked A woman delineated how she broke up with her boyfriend following a vacation to Hawaii and after he met her family. By Mustafa Gatollari Jun. 2 2023, Published 8:21 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @taylormathis117

Timing when to break up with someone is a delicate balancing act. There are some people who would suggest that just ripping the band-aid off the second you know you want to end a relationship with someone is probably the best course of action, no matter where you're at.

But there are others who would argue that a certain amount of tact is probably best for when you decide to end things with a significant other and that there is a time and a place for it.

Like if your S.O. just heard news that their mother is sick, or the two of your are at a family member's wedding when everyone is having a good time, telling them: "hey by the way I don't find you attractive any more and the idea of spending the rest of my life with you is really bumming me out" can probably wait a few hours or so.

TikToker Taylor Mathis (@taylormathis117) must've also believed that there was a right and wrong time to break up with someone, because she waited until after her boyfriend flew her to Hawaii to end things with him upon their return.

She says in the video as she puts makeup on her face: "Boyfriend flew me to Hawaii and when we got home I broke up with him. Sounds savage but he deserved it. This is actually the only break-up story I have where I broke up with someone. If you've seen on my page the past stories I saw some red flags while we were in Hawaii."

While smearing beauty product onto her cheekbones she delineates the red flags in question: "Only pertaining to the way him and his sister were fighting and the way he treated her. I stick out the rest of the trip in Hawaii. Sounds like such a first world problem. We get back from our trip and we actually had a trip to Chicago planned for him to meet my parents."

They go through with the trip to Chi-town, and things start to go off the rails for the couple: "We get to Illinois and let me just say my parents are so easy to get along with. Their very fun and outgoing people. And my mom is like the biggest sweetheart so easy to talk to. My mom's getting to know him, asking him a bunch of questions about himself. She asks where's your favorite you've ever traveled."

It's this question that precipitated the downfall of their relationship: "Things quickly moved downhill from here. Responds with Rome he could've just zip, locked away the key then and shut up. Instead he goes into full detail. The story begins he was at his gym in San Francisco sitting in the sauna."

Let's take a pause here: if you're going to meet the parents of someone you're romantically interested in, would you think it's a good idea to relay to them the story of being in a sauna when an attractive person walks in and fills you with desire? Probably not the best topic of conversation, but Taylor's boyfriend didn't think it was an issue.

"And a beautiful girl walked in and they start talking about traveling. She tells him she's going to Rome tomorrow and invites him spontaneously. Apparently he said yes and booked a last minute trip to go to Rome with this girl he literally just met in a gym sauna. And he tells my mom it was one of the most beautiful experiences of his life. And his exact words he said we were making out in the rain, doing everything, and other things that I won't mention right now."

Things only got more awkward from there: "We all knew what the other things were dude you didn't need to tell my mother. This moment I give him a look of like why are you telling her this? It's like so disrespectful and inappropriate. I finally just shake my head and I'm like what are you doing?"

Taylor decided to question him right then and there, with her family watching, "I started yelling at him in front of my mom and sister telling him that it was a very weird story and I felt disrespected he was telling my mom this the first time meeting her," before adding, "why are we talking about some other girl you were hooking up with in Rome while you're meeting my parents for the first time."

"Later that night when we were alone I tell him I think he should fly back early to Miami tomorrow where he lived. He was like uhhh are you breaking up with me? In that moment yes I should've but I think I was too scared I'm not very good with confrontation I've never broke up with anybody. I tell him I think we just need some time apart cause we spent a lot of time together."

She added that even though she didn't have the nerve to break up with him in the moment, things were donezo between the both of them, yet they still talk with one another daily.

"I could not get up the nerve to actually end things with him. He goes back to Miami and after being in Chicago I fly back to Scottsdale where I live. My mom and sister actually flew back with me because they were coming to stay with me for a week. Him and I are still communicating every day."

However, those conversations stopped after Taylor says that while her and her family hung out together in Arizona, they decided to prank call her now ex-boyfriend pretending to be his credit card company, going over charges for an "adult website" on his credit card.

He figured it out it was Taylor's sister and wasn't happy about the prank, and then began accusing her of attempting to nab his credit card information. Taylor's sister apologized profusely, and because her and her mom were getting ready to go out, she ended up telling him that they were going to end the conversation there.