Woman on Rooftop Launches Paper Airplane With Message, Sees It Reach a Faraway Stranger on Balcony

By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 1 2023, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Many of us remember flying paper planes in our grade school days. It was the perfect way to send messages and goof around in and out of class. After all, paper planes seemingly never made it to their intended destinations.

However, coming across a paper plane outside of the school context makes us all stop and think. In a viral TikTok video, a creator stood on a rooftop and launched a paper plane with a message. To her surprise, the paper plane flew a major distance and landed on a faraway building's balcony — and the strangers who were sitting there got her message. Here’s the 4-1-1.

A TikTok creator launched a paper airplane that landed on a person’s balcony with a sweet message.

Cheers to spreading positivity. In a May 30, 2023, TikTok video, creator Madison (@artbyhybrid) shared a clip of herself flying a paper plane off of her balcony. “We made paper airplanes to fly off our balcony and this happened,” the voice-over on her video says as she shows off her creation.

On the airplane, there’s a message that reads, “a gift from the sky.” The clip then shows Madison launching the airplane off of her balcony and the camera following its journey. At first, Madison and her friend couldn’t tell where the airplane drifted off to, but they eventually saw it cruise across a few buildings.

The paper airplane not only goes far, but it ends up landing on another person’s balcony on a different building. In the video, Madison and her friends can see two people opening the airplane and reading the note.

In the caption, Madison shares more details about the experiment. “We still can’t believe this happened,” the caption read. “I drew a photo of a creature and wrote some angel numbers on it. Unfortunately, I forgot to take a photo of the drawing but maybe this video will find its way to them.”

TikTok users are impressed by Madison’s video and are expressing how lucky she is.

Most folks would agree that successfully flying a paper airplane for a long distance is not common. However, Madison clearly had a stroke of luck — and presumably the right wind pattern — for a successful paper airplane landing.

And of course, TikTok users had no qualms about sharing their surprise. “This is the kind of stuff that makes me believe in fate,” one person commented. “I’ve never seen a paper airplane fly this smoothly,” another person shared. “Y’all better go buy a lottery ticket or something because that was so lucky,” another person chimed in.

Aside from an impressive landing, the message Madison sent in the paper airplane means the most. Some folks believe in the universe or higher beings giving us signs in some way, shape, or form.

