“I Will Make Sure to Disinfect” — Jeweler Accidentally Swallows Wedding Ring Before Reception "I promise I'm gonna clean it real good." By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 10 2025, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @westmiamijewelry

There's a lot of things that can go wrong before a wedding. You can find out that your groom or bride-to-be is engaging in some relationship extracurriculars, chatting up their exes in advance of the big day. Or maybe you can learn that your significant other seems to be more excited about the wedding and honeymoon, to the point where it becomes a obsession.

Article continues below advertisement

So much so, that this obsession makes it crystal clear that a relationship with you isn't really about you, but showing up and showing off in the grandest way imaginable. Or maybe you learn that you're ultimately a settlement or fall back plan for someone who is afraid of being alone for the rest of their life. A less frequent wedding issue, however, is losing the wedding ring because the jeweler accidentally swallowed it.

Article continues below advertisement

The owner of West Miami Jewelry (@westmiamijewelry) posted an Instagram video explaining that he did just that. His clip begins with him sitting in a what appears to be a hospital bed inside of a medical facility. He's wearing a medical gown and speaking directly into the camera with a wry smile on his face.

"This is the kind of s--t that only happens to me, bro. So, we're finishing a ring, and literally I was working on the band. And then I put the band right here," as he says this, he brings the camera closer to his face to indicate that he was briefly holding the jewelry in his mouth.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @westmiamijewelry

"Right between my tooth. As I was doing the head on the other ring, and I swallowed the ring," he reveals, speaking deadpan toward the camera. What makes matters worse is that the person the ring was intended for was set to get get hitched within the next few days. "So, this person's getting married this weekend. And I swallowed the ring. So, hopefully we can get this ring back out, if not, we're gonna have to make her a new ring," he says.

Article continues below advertisement

As for how he's going to extract the ring from his body, two of the three emojis he penned in the Instagram video caption indicates what those options are. The first, features a circular, green-tinted face that appears like it's about to barf.

Source: Instagram | @westmiamijewelry

Article continues below advertisement

The second is the familiar excrement emoji, with its grinning face. Additionally, the jeweler had a message for the person who was set to get married. He vowed to ensure that no matter what, the ring would be thoroughly cleaned before it was placed on her hand during the wedding ceremony.

"If you're watching this, I will make sure to disinfect your ring. I promise I'm gonna clean it really good," he says. At this point in the video he emits a lough, labored sigh and shakes his head. "It happens, s--t happens."

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time someone accidentally swallowed a piece of matrimonial hand-wear, however. Dannah McMichael, wife of retired NFL tight-end Randy McMichael, shared how she ended up consuming her wedding band whilst on a trip to Thailand.

Source: Instagram | @westmiamijewelry

Article continues below advertisement

As she was preparing for bed, she ended up taking her wedding ring off and gathered an assortment of vitamins to swallow. Unthinkingly, she included the band in this mass of pills, tilted her head back, and "washed it down with water," Dales Jewelers writes.

While she didn't know for sure she had swallowed her ring, she initially thought something was off when she found it difficult to swallow her vitamins. Jet-lagged, she and her family began searching the hotel room for the ring, which she swears she had just seen.

Article continues below advertisement

It took a while before they could find a medical facility to determine if she had indeed swallowed her ring. Upon locating one and performing the necessary scans, it turned out that her suspicions were correct: The ring was inside of her belly.