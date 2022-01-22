Woman Discovers Boyfriend Sleeps in a "Nest” Her First Time Spending the Night

Woman Discovers Boyfriend Sleeps in a "Nest” Her First Time Spending the NightBy Mustafa Gatollari
There's a strong argument to be made that human beings are quite easily the weirdest and most inconsistent species that's ever existed. Animals in the wild all pretty much follow the same rules regardless of who they are. Dolphins act like...well...dolphins. They swim the same. They eat fish every day and love it. They bully pufferfish to get high, torment less intelligent creatures, and do a litany of other violent things.
Ants are all alike, building tunnels and large colonies and they live and die for their Queen. Monkeys will groom one another and hang from trees and depending on the species will fling poo and have a grand old time doing it.
The only time animals really begin acting differently is when they're raised by humans because, for all of our accomplishments, we just can't seem to agree on a way to do anything.
From diets, to education, to what healthy relationships look like, to even what a normal "living situation" is like, pick a single human being and while biologically we're pretty much the same, the way we go about our existences couldn't be more different from person to person.
Generally speaking, however, it's safe to assume that a lot of folks prefer to sleep on mattresses rather than, let's say, a "nest" made from a pile of clothes, right?
Well, that's the story that was brought up on the @judgiespod TikTok account, which highlights a discussion from the Judgies Podcast that talks about a woman's experience sleeping over her boyfriend's house for the first time.
In her tale, she discusses how her nervous boyfriend invited her to stay at his place for the first time and he revealed to her that he didn't sleep on a mattress but rather a nest of clothing that he keeps in a pile on the floor. Her description seems like something from the movie The Croods, where he gets himself entangled in a huge pile of clothing and then layers them on top of himself, like some kind of prehistoric creature.
This naturally raised a lot of questions from the folks in the podcast, who tried to find some positives in the "nesting" sleep strategy from the woman's boyfriend. If you soil your mattress, that's very difficult to clean, but it's much easier to wash a pile of clothes, right?
But did he wash the clothes? Did he wear the clothes he slept on?
His girlfriend attempted to sleep in the nest as per her boyfriend's invitation, but she ultimately opted to go and sleep on the couch instead after she found the nest sleep situation uncomfortable and stinky.
When he brought it up to her the next morning, he was not happy.
She revealed to him that the experience sleeping in the nest was miserable and smelly and the man said that he didn't wash his nest clothes because he didn't wear them: they were reserved entirely for nesting. He then said that if they were to reach the next level in their relationship and move in with one another, she'd have to accept his nest.
She said that if they were to move in with one another, they'd have to get a bed. To which he replied that he'd rather never sleep again than not sleep in a nest.
People were having a grand old time at the nester's expense on the podcast, with tons of folks in disbelief over the man's "goblin energy." They also couldn't fathom how anyone would consider still dating someone who slept in an old pile of clothes instead of a mattress.
But some users pointed out a potentially much more disturbing and actually sad reason as to why he may prefer to sleep in a nest.
Cammy writes, "This sounds like a childhood trauma #foster mom - we’ve had lots of kids that never had a bed an like to sleep on the floor in a nest/pallet."
What do you think, could you ever date a nester? Would you date them or try to help them through it or at least tell them to wash the clothes that they sleep on?