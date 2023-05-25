Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: TikTok/@watergirl8269 Woman Says Her Fiancé Was Bumped From First Class on United Airlines — What Happened? A woman posted on TikTok about how her fiancé was bumped from first class, even though they had both paid for their seats. What happened? By Katherine Stinson May 25 2023, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

It doesn't take a genius to know that first-class seats are typically more of a splurge in general for travelers (unless you saved up thousands of credit card points, but even that takes time!). So why was a woman's fiancé kicked out of his first-class seat on a United Airlines flight when they had both paid for their tickets?

Article continues below advertisement

The woman took to TikTok to explain their dilemma, feeling frustrated that they weren't able to sit together in the luxury seats that they had booked in advance. So what happened? Why was the woman's fiancé booted from first class? Here's everything we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was a woman's fiancé bumped from first class? TikTok reacts.

Danielle Schwab aka @watergirl8269, the TikTok creator who posted the video, claimed that her fiancé was booted from his first-class seat on their United Airlines flight from Heathrow to Chicago. Understandably frustrated, Danielle explained that they were told that someone from the flight crew needed her fiancé's seat. However, Danielle didn't understand why. "This isn't customer service," Danielle said in her video.

Article continues below advertisement

Danielle clarified what happened in part two of her original TikTok, where she explained that she and her fiancé were told that the seats that flight attendants typically take on the back of the plane weren't working on this particular flight, so that's why they needed her fiancé's seat (and several others in first class). Naturally, the assumption would be that United Airlines would try to make things right by upgrading the fiancé's next ticket to first class, right?

According to the couple, they weren't offered anything to make up for their poor experience except for excuses. They acknowledged that the flight attendants tried to be as helpful as possible, but a customer service rep they spoke to didn't offer much beyond his business card. All they heard was to "submit a claim" and that they could get the overweight luggage fee waived on their next flight.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, TikTok was outraged by the couple's treatment, with one commenter noting, "You are absolutely entitled to compensation. I got bumped from first class on American Airlines once and got a $2,000 voucher!"

Article continues below advertisement

Another TikToker added, "I worked as a flight attendant for over 20 years. I've never seen a first-class customer bumped so an airline employee could have the seat. Absurd!" Given the amount of TikToker users who tagged United with comments along the lines of "Need answers" or "Do something," hopefully the couple will be finally properly compensated for the trouble.