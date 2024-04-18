Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Learns Soulmate Moved into Town the Day She Was Supposed to Get Married to Her Ex "We must accept infinite disappointment but never lose infinite hope..." By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 18 2024, Published 8:30 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @torihughes2871

A woman shared how the connection she made with her past wedding date with her ex and the timing of her current romantic partner's decision to move to her town gave her "goosebumps."

Tori Hughes (@torihughes2871) posted her viral clip as a means of urging people to trust that things in life will always work out the way they're intended, which isn't exactly a new human concept, just ask Greek Tragedians who used fate as a plot device in the vast majority of their works.

"If you ever needed proof that things just work out the way that they are supposed to. Let me tell you the craziest thing that I found out, today," Tori says in a video that's predicated with a text overlay that reads a date: November 13th, 2022.

"The only backstory you need to know is that once upon a time I was engaged to a lovely man and he left and now I am dating my favorite human I've ever had the pleasure of knowing. We've been dating eight months. Love him to pieces."

She went on: "So I was just on the phone with him and he was asking me what I was doing on very particular days that were important days for him. In the past couple of years before we met each other."

Tori continued with her story, talking about her interactions with her favorite human and the significance of the dates that he was speaking with her about: "And I keep a very detailed iCal on my phone so I know what I was doing. And it was just something to talk about like none of the dates were important to me I was just doing normal, Tori stuff."

"Until he said what were you doing November 13th, 2022?" he asked her about the date that appears to be the subject of the viral video she posted to TikTok: "I started laughing I didn't even have to look, I said what were you doing?"

And if you're the kind of person who believes in serendipity, that maybe things work out, or they happen for a reason, or that the universe has a plan for you as long as you're willing to accept the signs and react accordingly, then this part of Tori's story may freak you out, in a way that you'll like.

"He said that's the day I moved here," Tori then looks into the camera and smiles warmly. "That's the day I moved to town," she brings her hand to her chest and looks off-camera. "The love of my life moved to my city on what should've been my wedding day," she repeats again.

"I have goosebumps, I have literal goosebumps, it always just works itself out," she says before blowing a kiss into the camera and telling her followers, "love you."

Numerous commenters who responded to her video seemed to agree with her assessment, like one commenter who replied: "I love the red string theory so much"

If you're unfamiliar with the Red String Theory, Tamsen Webster does a pretty good job of breaking it down: "In certain Eastern philosophies, the “red thread of fate” (or sometimes, the 'red thread of destiny') refers to an invisible red thread that connects you with others. Some believe it ties you to your romantic soul mate. Others apply that connection more broadly, like between a child and their adoptive parents. Either way, people believe that the thread 'may stretch or tangle,' but it never breaks."

