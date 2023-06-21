Distractify
Home > Viral News > Trending

Women Are Asking Their Boyfriends What The Letters on Tampons Mean and Getting "Hilariously Bad" Responses

It's fair to say that some men are clueless when it comes to the ins and outs of female anatomy and everything that comes alongside it.

Mark Pygas - Author
By

Jun. 21 2023, Updated 11:30 a.m. ET

Women Are Asking Their Boyfriends What The Letters on Tampons Mean and Getting "Hilariously Bad" Responses
Source: Twitter / iStock

It's fair to say that some men are clueless when it comes to the ins and outs of female anatomy and everything that comes alongside it. Some men didn't have sisters to teach them that stuff and others simply didn't listen in their biology class. 

Article continues below advertisement

That lack of knowledge has led to some pretty embarrassing situations in the past. Like this guy who thought that the yellow and green on these boxes of tampax tampons meant they were lemon and lime flavor. We won't ask how he thought that would work. 

Article continues below advertisement

And now, there are even more embarrassed men out there. Twitter user Evan Worthen recently took to the platform to pull off a joke after finding one of his girlfriend's tampons at his place. "My girlfriend left a tampon at my apartment and [I don't know] where the left one is," he joked. "Anyone know where I can get a single left tampon to keep a set here for emergencies?"

Article continues below advertisement

As most of you will hopefully know, the letters on tampons actually denote their absorbency level. With “R” for “Regular,” "L" for "Light," and "S" for "Super." But Evan's joke prompted many women to text their boyfriends and ask them what the letters on their tampons stood for. And predictably, many of them had no idea at all. 

This man guessed that the "R" might stand for "Ready." 

Article continues below advertisement
cbbacdfe
Source: Twitter

And yes, someone did think that the "L" and "R" stood for "Left" and "Right."

Article continues below advertisement
eedfbbcacfdaebc
Source: Twitter

I'll take a large tampon with a side of fries, please. 

Article continues below advertisement
fbdfedcececfd
Source: Twitter

To be fair, this guy wasn't far off. 

Article continues below advertisement
bafadbdffdeadc
Source: Twitter

This guy on the other hand...

Article continues below advertisement
adcbeebeecfc
Source: Twitter

"Ripe." 

Article continues below advertisement
afcbcdcfaffdcedec
Source: Twitter

This guy tried to relate it to things he better understands. 

Article continues below advertisement
cdffccadda
Source: Twitter

Where he got "Raccoon" from we don't know. Though he did get somewhat close with "Runny" so we'll give him a five out of ten. 

Article continues below advertisement
fddcdaeaaace
Source: Twitter

"Religion is necessary for periods." What does that even mean?! 

Article continues below advertisement
cbecffaece
Source: Twitter

To be fair, some men did know their stuff. 

Article continues below advertisement
fceececddfdaa
Source: Twitter

Hopefully he can teach the rest of these guys a thing or two. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

This Adorable Lifelong Romance Was Predicted Years Ago...on Twitter

Study Says Couples Who Argue a Lot Are More Likely to Stay Together

Guy Wants to Know If He's Wrong for Proposing to His Girlfriend at a Destination Wedding

Latest Trending News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.