We're Living for These Inspirational Quotes About Working From Home Right Now

While the COVID-19 quarantine prevents us from having to commute, wear pants on a regular basis, and put on makeup, many of us are longing to work from the office, grab coffee with co-workers, and socialize. If you're seriously missing #OfficeLife right now, however, these inspirational quotes about working from home will make you feel so much better.
“Good things come to those who work their a**es off and never give up.”
Sandy Harper once said these wise and incredibly inspirational words in Entrepreneurs Guide to Direct Mail Order. Regardless of how you're feeling right now, we all know that she's right — all of us would love to slack off while sitting in our PJs next to our dogs, but we all know that hard work is imperative.
"You're the boss, applesauce."
OK this might not solely apply to working from home, but American artist and film director, Andy Warhol once said this, and it's literally getting us through the work day right now. Sometimes you need a little reminder, you know?
"Personal accountability requires mindfulness, acceptance, honesty, and courage."
Fellow writer Shelby Martin once said this in Libero Magazine, in an article called "Personal Accountability: The Greatest Lesson of All." Although the article is about achieving body image goals, it's all about holding yourself accountable, especially when you don't have co-workers to keep you in line.
“Good things happen to those who hustle.”
French-Cuban-American essayist, Anais Nin once said this, and she's totally right — between a chaotic work load and having to do it all from home, things might seem dreary right now. But, we all know we'll come out of this stronger if we work hard.
"Don't work from bed. You want your bed to be a place of peace and calm, not work stress."
If you're one of those people whose mind starts racing once you lie in bed (because same!) this is a fantastic quote to live by — if you bring work stress to your bed, according to Liz Grossman Kitoyi, the co-founder and CEO of Baobab Consulting, you will literally never fall asleep. Take note, and work at your dang coffee table.
”Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give to those who dream and work.”
This quote from aerospace scientist, A.P.J Abdul Kalam, rings true right now — working from home may feel incredibly lonely, but we're all in this together.
"Big dreams happen in small places."
If you're working from your small apartment, as most people are right now, you might feel bogged down by your confined work space. We don't know who said this, but we like it all the same.
"I love working from home! I get along with everyone in the office, I can show up in my pajamas, and I'm always employee of the month!"
This is certainly one particularly optimistic way to look at WFH days.
"Everything is better in your pajamas."
Nobody in your Google Hangouts meeting knows you're wearing pajama pants, and it's a glorious feeling.
"I'm just pretending this coffee is a margarita and I'm sitting by the beach."
We are truly loving this quote from Elite Daily, and to be honest, we think about it quite often. Drinking black coffee on a Tuesday in your living room isn't ideal, per se, but let your imagination take you places.
Working from home everyday might seem bleak, but these quotes are bound to get you through it all. Stay safe, and enjoy those cozy Skype calls — you deserve it.
