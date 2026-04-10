X Factor’s Chico Admits Drink-Driving, Banned for 12 Months Chico had broken his sobriety after losing a friend just hours before. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 10 2026, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: Alamy Chino was arrested for drinking and driving hours after a friend's demise.

X Factor star Chico, now 55, has pleaded guilty to a drink-driving offense. He was arrested for driving a car under the influence of alcohol and cold medicine he had taken earlier that day.

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Source: Syco Entertainment Chino was under the influence of alcohol and cold meds when he was driving.

At Willesden Magistrates’ Court, Chico confessed he rarely drinks. He told the court, "I don’t drink, and it felt like I was going out of my mind, couldn’t take it, so I drank." The court found he had 40 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35 mg.

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Chico, known legally as Yousseph Sliman, revealed that his reason for breaking his sobriety was that he had lost a friend to cancer just hours prior.

Chico has Ben Disqualified From Driving For 12 Months

As part of his sentence, Chico will be banned from driving for 12 months and fined. The court considered his financial troubles, noting he was heavily in debt. At the time of his arrest, Chico was writing a book titled The Secret 19 Cancer Questions Worth Asking, with a manuscript in his possession.

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What time is it? It's community service time! pic.twitter.com/MrNQ02RNzw — jerrylatter (official) (@jerrylatter) April 9, 2026 Source: @jerrylatter An X User reacting to the news of Chico being arrested.

Sliman also told the court that since the day he was arrested for the offense, he has not touched alcohol. He was ordered to pay a fine of 600 euros, a 240 euro surcharge and 620 in costs. A drink driver’s rehabilitation scheme was offered to the star as well. Upon the completion of the scheme, about a quarter of his time, a disqualified driver would be knocked out.

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Chico Was One Of The Most Memorable Contestants on X-Factor

Chico made it to the semi-finals of the show, coming in fifth overall. His tenure on the reality TV show was filled with the star choosing to jump into Sharon Osbourne's pool when the competition had a round where contestants were invited to the judges' homes. The single that Chico ended up writing after, It's Chico Time, ended up topping the charts for two weeks in 2006. The actor would also feature in other reality competitions like Dancing on Ice.

'I created a TV gold moment when I jumped in the pool with a live microphone!'



Yousseph "Chico" Slimani joins Mark Dolan to share his experience auditioning for the X-Factor.



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🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/Z0RBDgJWk2 — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 3, 2022 Source: @GBNEWS Chico's "golden moment" made for great television.