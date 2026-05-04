Hollywood Hunk Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Often Linked to One Woman — Is She His Wife? She's been making him look good since at least 2021. By Ivy Griffith Published May 4 2026, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

In 2020, actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II took the center stage for the chilling remake of Candyman, horrifying audiences with his on-the-nose portrayal of the urban legend horror character. But that's not the only thing he's known for. He's also played roles in the DC Comics extended universe, as well as starring in HBO series and The Greatest Showman through the years.

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All through his time in Hollywood, but especially recently, the Hollywood hunk has been noted for his impeccable fashion. And there's a good reason for that. The woman behind the fashion? She's not his wife, but she might as well be. Here's what we know about Yahya's secret fashion weapon and partner.

Source: MEGA

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Does Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have a wife? Not quite.

In 2020, Yahya was embroiled in rumors that he had an affair with actor La La Anthony. La La and Yahya were photographed out and about together, and people assumed they were together, despite the fact that La La is married to NBA star Carmelo Anthony. However, at the time, the two confirmed that they were just friends, according to People. And, not only that, but La La and Carmelo were busy focusing on healing their relationship when the rumors flew.

So who, then, is the woman behind Yahya? Her name is Jan-Michael Quammie, and she's a pretty big deal in the fashion world. Essence reported, "The actor has been in a relationship with Jan-Michael Quammie for some time, but did a soft launch of sorts on his Instagram after the two stepped out in style (and in Salvatore Ferragamo) for this week’s Tony Awards" in 2023.

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And every indication is that the two are still together. Although some publications report them as husband and wife, it seems as though they are not married yet, or are keeping their marriage under wraps.

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Here's what we know about Jan Michael Quammie.

So, who is Jan-Michael? Essence notes that "Quammie is a former New York born and bred fashion editor and stylist who has dressed Abdul-Mateen for a while, as well as other stars like Usher for events, editorials, music videos and more."

So, she's had her hands in the wardrobe of some of Hollywood's biggest fashion icons. Including her boyfriend, Yahya. She first blew up in 2016, when she was the year's "It" girl, and her career has been soaring ever since. It's unclear when she and Yahya became involved, but they worked together as early as 2021, so any time since then is the fandom's best guess.

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Source: MEGA