There Is No Need to Imagine What Yoko Ono's Net Worth Is — John Lennon Left Her a Lot of Money

In October 1981, Yoko Ono spoke with Rolling Stone as the first anniversary of John Lennon's death loomed large. In between moments of deep sadness, Yoko talked about their relationship as it was before he died, and what it felt like after. She said they were still a duet. "He’s doing what he can upstairs," mused Yoko. "And I’m doing what I can down here."

"When John left, it was as if the car we had been driving together was still going full speed," she said a few months prior. "The wheels are still turning, and instead of trying to brake, I have to let them go on spinning for a while." Their son Sean, who was 5 years old at the time, kept coming in and out of the room as she spoke. Their lives changed in numerous ways, one of which was financial. Let's take a look at Yoko Ono's net worth.

Yoko Ono has an enormous net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Yoko Ono is reportedly worth $700 million. Lennon's estate at the time of his death was valued at $250 million, per UPI, which is nearly $1 billion in 2025. Although the outlet reported that half of Lennon's estate was left to his first wife, Cynthia, and their son, Julian, apparently that was not the case.

In an April 2015 interview with The Telegraph, Julian referenced a lawsuit that Ono fought for 16 years. When Lennon divorced Cynthia in 1967, Julian was to receive £2,400 a year in maintenance and would inherit a £50,000 trust fund when he was 25. When Lennon was killed, Julian was only 17 years old. He sued Ono, who eventually settled for an undisclosed amount in 1996. Julian said it was never about the money, just the principle of the whole thing.

Yoko Ono moved out of New York City in 2023.

In 2023, the Daily Mail reported that Ono was moving out of the Dakota Building, where she had lived for the past five decades. It was the home she shared with Lennon, and where he ultimately drew his last breath. In December 1980, Lennon was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman on the sidewalk in front of the building. While we don't know how much the co-op is actually worth, we do know that one next door to it was sold for $6.2 million in 2025, per the New York Post.