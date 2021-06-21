TLC's Latest Offering, 'You, Me & My Ex,' Features Five Couples and Five Exes

Some of TLC's most popular reality TV shows capture the downsides of pursuing non-traditional romantic relationships. Take, for instance, Seeking Sister Wife, which tells the story of couples eager to try polygyny.

You, Me & My Ex, on the other hand, gives a new platform to people in happy, monogamous relationships who just happen to be on extremely good terms with their exes. Here's what you should know about the cast of You, Me & My Ex.