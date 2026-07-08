YouTube Fitness Star Connor Murphy Tragically Passes Away in Thailand Following Erratic Behavior His body was discovered in Samut Prakan province on July 7. By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 8 2026, 3:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@connormurphyofficial

Fitness influencer and YouTuber Connor Murphy, 31, has died in Thailand, Fitness Volt reported Monday.

Article continues below advertisement

Murphy built his following through viral public videos and fitness content on YouTube, where his channel amassed more than 3 million subscribers.

Source: Instagram/@connormurphyofficial

Article continues below advertisement

His body was discovered in Samut Prakan province on July 7, after emergency responders arrived at a luxury residential area in the Bang Phli district shortly after 3 p.m. local time following reports of someone spotted in the water.

Investigation Underway in Thailand After Murphy Drowns in Lake

Divers located and retrieved Murphy’s body approximately 20 meters from the shoreline. The water depth at the location exceeded 10 meters. No official cause of death has been confirmed pending an autopsy. Authorities found no immediate signs of foul play. The U.S. Embassy has been notified.

Article continues below advertisement

According to local reports from ThaiRath, Murphy’s behavior in the hours before a village worker was documented on video. He was filmed attempting to hand cash to a driver, approaching a stranger’s vehicle, shouting, rolling on the asphalt and making repeated praying gestures.

When officials attempted to intervene, Murphy fled deeper into the residential area and entered the nearby lake. He continued swimming before going under. Rescue divers located his body approximately 30 minutes later.

Article continues below advertisement

Investigators also found two unused syringes in his car and an unknown collection of pills inside a waist bag. Police have cautioned that the discovery of these items does not provide a definitive explanation for his behavior or his death.

Article continues below advertisement

The luxury rental property where Murphy had been staying showed signs of disruption; the interior was found in disarray, with paint smeared across furniture and appliances, according to the homeowner.

A 22-year-old woman, identified as Murphy’s girlfriend of over three years, told ThaiRath she had never seen him behave this way and could not explain what may have caused his behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Tony Huge, a bodybuilder and biohacking figure who said he was a close friend of Murphy’s, posted a tribute video in which he said Murphy had sounded excited in their last conversation.

“He was celebrating part of his legacy. There was a lot to look forward to. He certainly wasn't depressed,” he said. “He certainly had a lot of reasons to live. Again, his two life missions were to help other people elevate their consciousness, which actually was his mission from the beginning.”

Article continues below advertisement

Huge added that Murphy had been engaged in what he described as an advanced and risky biohacking experiment in the period before his death. Huge also said Murphy believed he had developed some form of "superhuman abilities."

“There was one dangerous experiment. I call it levels of biohacking. So level one biohacking is get sunlight, circadian rhythm, exercise, diet, nutrition, all the basic stuff you're allowed to talk about. And then as you go up through the levels of biohacking, it becomes more powerful and also more risky.”

Article continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.