Comedian Zarna Garg's Net Worth Proves That the Ability to Make People Laugh Is Valuable Zarna Garg is a laugh-a-minute, but she was once a homeless teenager fleeing an arranged marriage. Her net worth tells quite the tale.

Comedian and screenwriter Zarna Garg is a hot ticket item on social media and in her stand-up tours. The Indian-American star frequently touches on relatable topics, especially in her Zarna Garg Family Podcast which includes her husband and three kids.

With biting wit and a flair for the sarcastic that spares no one, the comedian has earned herself an impressive net worth, despite once being bound for an arranged marriage at the age of 14. Here's what we know about her net worth and the book she's using to tell her story.

Here's what we know about Zarna Garg's net worth.

Zarna isn't just known for her talent on the stage. According to the Women's History Museum, she's the recipient of a number of accomplishments and awards. Apple TV's series Gutsy, with Hillary Clinton, named Zarna one of the "gutsiest women" in comedy. The museum also acknowledged that Zarna has been awarded the Kevin Hart's Lyft Comics Award as well as the 2021 Ladies of Laughter Award.

Zarna Garg Comedian and screenwriter Net worth: $4.5 million Zarna is an Indian-American comedian whose stand-up is known to focus on relatable topics such as family while bringing a sharp and sarcastic look at the realities of being an Indian woman in America in the modern era. Birthdate: c. 1975 Birth place: Mumbai, India Marriages: 1 (Shalabh Garg, 1998–) Children: 3

When she premiered her debut feature screenplay, Rearranged, the film received the 2019 Top Comedy Feature award at the Austin Film Festival. It was also named a 2019 Nicholl Fellowships Semi-Finalist. A combination of her hard work and talent has earned her an estimated net worth of around $4.5 million, according to WorthTrackers.net.

Zarna's book, 'This American Woman,' details her escape from an arranged marriage at just 14.

While it seems like Zarna is doing well these days, things weren't always so simple and so positive. She penned a book in 2025 titled This American Woman. The book tells the story of how she escaped an arranged marriage at the age of 14 and clawed her way up from nothing.

In an Instagram post promoting the book, Zarna wrote to fans, "I wrote this book to help you believe in you. My own story is just a device to help you get started on writing your new story." The post explains that the book is a "hilarious memoir" that "spills all the chai" on her escape from an arranged marriage and homelessness in India. Her life in America, the book calls her "dazzling second act in midlife."

The post adds that Zarna recalls being called "so American" just for "reading the newspaper, having deep thoughts, and talking back to anyone over the age of thirty." Her path to famed comedian and screenwriter, it adds, included career pit stops such as, "dog-bite lawyer, crazy perfectionist stay-at-home mom, Indian matchmaker" and more.