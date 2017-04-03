John Cena Proposed To Nikki Bella At WrestleMania 33 And Our Hearts Are Full

John Cena Proposed To Nikki Bella At WrestleMania 33 And Our Hearts Are FullBy Mustafa Gatollari
When you think of John Cena, you probably think of ridiculously large hands and the world's greatest prank video of all time. If for some reason you don't know who he is, please do yourself a favor and watch this amazingness below.
And if you ask any WWE fan, you'll also know that Cena's one of the most polarizing figures in the wrestling business. Younger fans seem to love the man, but "die-hards" kinda hate him. The mega-popular star gets booed during live shows.
Then there's the fact that he made girlfriend Nikki Bella sign a 75-page agreement before moving in with him. That's right, he basically had her sign a pre-nup to be his girlfriend. Which may seem like a jerky move, but it's kind of hard to hate a guy who is a business mastermind. The dude even gave a speech in perfect Mandarin, and even more impressive is the fact that the man holds the record for more Make-A-Wish appearances than any other person in the world and shows no signs of slowing down. The guy is kind of becoming a living legend.
And his proposal to fellow WWE Star Nikki Bella during Wrestlemania 33 only adds to that legend status.
Cena addressed her by her real name: Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace during the proposal.
"I have been waiting so long to ask you this. Will you marry me?"
This is both Bella and Cena's second marriage. John was married to his high school sweetheart from 2009-2012. Bella got married in Vegas when she was 20 and had it annulled 3 years later.
Bella's twin sister congratulated her on Twitter.
And Cena thanked his employers for the incredible opportunity to propose in what's probably one of the coolest ways ever.
Bella tweeted out some adorable photos of the evening, too.
There were a lot of people talking about it on Twitter...
...but this was easily the best.
*Cue Cena theme*