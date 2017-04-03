John Cena Proposed To Nikki Bella At WrestleMania 33 And Our Hearts Are Full

When you think of John Cena, you probably think of ridiculously large hands and the world's greatest prank video of all time. If for some reason you don't know who he is, please do yourself a favor and watch this amazingness below.

And if you ask any WWE fan, you'll also know that Cena's one of the most polarizing figures in the wrestling business. Younger fans seem to love the man, but "die-hards" kinda hate him. The mega-popular star gets booed during live shows.

And his proposal to fellow WWE Star Nikki Bella during Wrestlemania 33 only adds to that legend status.

Cena addressed her by her real name: Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace during the proposal.

"I have been waiting so long to ask you this. Will you marry me?"

He put a ring on it in the @wrestlemania33official ring. @johncena proposed to #girlfriend #nikkibella They're both on @todayshow tomorrow am on #TodaysTake A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

This is both Bella and Cena's second marriage. John was married to his high school sweetheart from 2009-2012. Bella got married in Vegas when she was 20 and had it annulled 3 years later.

Bella's twin sister congratulated her on Twitter.

Happy tears!!!! They always felt married to me but to see it...wow!!! Welcome to the family @JohnCena — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 3, 2017

And Cena thanked his employers for the incredible opportunity to propose in what's probably one of the coolest ways ever.

I want to thank my always expressive "family" the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget! — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 3, 2017

Bella tweeted out some adorable photos of the evening, too.

My Prince Charming made me his Queen in a place we call home ❤💍Last night was truly unforgettable. A dream come true! N pic.twitter.com/voHOKAwE2q — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 3, 2017

There were a lot of people talking about it on Twitter...

...but this was easily the best.

DAMN AND YALL SAID THE ROCK WASN'T GONNA SHOW UP AT MANIA. #Wrestlemania #DadJoke pic.twitter.com/k682501qzR — Meelz (@MeelzTV) April 3, 2017