The Internet Gets To Name April The Giraffe's Baby And It's Already Going Terribly

The Internet Gets To Name April The Giraffe's Baby And It's Already Going TerriblyBy Mark Pygas
Remember the time the National Environment Research Council in the United Kingdom asked for help naming a £200m ($250m) boat? Well, the Internet overwhelmingly voted to name the boat RRS Boaty McBoatface. They decided against that, and went with the second most popular suggestion, the RRS Sir David Attenborough. However, as a compromise, a life raft on the boat was named Boaty McBoatface. So once again here we go on naming something through an internet poll, and like always it takes a turn quickly.
Well, now the Animal Adventure Park in New York wants help naming April the Giraffe's calf after she finally gave birth on Saturday morning. And it was probably a terrible idea.
The Animal Adventure Park is allowing people to suggest names for the baby boy at $1 a suggestion, with a minimum donation of $5. You can then assign a number of votes to each name you suggest, and in 10 days time, they'll reveal the ten names that got the most votes overall. The internet will then be able to vote on any of those names and whichever gets the most votes in that poll will be the winner.
Why is this a terrible idea? The Internet seems pretty dedicated to getting Harambe into the vote. Referring to, of course, Harambe the gorilla, who was shot and killed by a zoo worker last year after a three-year-old boy climbed into the gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo.
While some people have other ridiculous names they've been suggesting...
While others had more reasonable suggestions...
The good news? The proceeds of the contest will be split between the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, the Animal Adventure Park, and Ava's Little Heroes, a charity named after the daughter of the park owners, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy, and which helps parents with unexpected medical costs.