The Internet Gets To Name April The Giraffe's Baby And It's Already Going Terribly

Remember the time the National Environment Research Council in the United Kingdom asked for help naming a £200m ($250m) boat? Well, the Internet overwhelmingly voted to name the boat RRS Boaty McBoatface. They decided against that, and went with the second most popular suggestion, the RRS Sir David Attenborough. However, as a compromise, a life raft on the boat was named Boaty McBoatface. So once again here we go on naming something through an internet poll, and like always it takes a turn quickly.

Well, now the Animal Adventure Park in New York wants help naming April the Giraffe's calf after she finally gave birth on Saturday morning. And it was probably a terrible idea.

The Animal Adventure Park is allowing people to suggest names for the baby boy at $1 a suggestion, with a minimum donation of $5. You can then assign a number of votes to each name you suggest, and in 10 days time, they'll reveal the ten names that got the most votes overall. The internet will then be able to vote on any of those names and whichever gets the most votes in that poll will be the winner.

Source: ANIMAL ADVENTURE PARK

Why is this a terrible idea? The Internet seems pretty dedicated to getting Harambe into the vote. Referring to, of course, Harambe the gorilla, who was shot and killed by a zoo worker last year after a three-year-old boy climbed into the gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo.

If they don't name April the giraffe's baby Harambe I'm moving to Canada. — Margaret Veale (@margaritaveale) April 15, 2017

Looks like it's time to start voting to name the baby giraffe after Harambe. #AprilTheGiraffe — Aaron (@a_ryan88) April 16, 2017

While some people have other ridiculous names they've been suggesting...

.@Salameleon - Personally, I think the best name for #AprilTheGiraffe's son would be TaxBreak. — Just Sylvan Please (@sylvan_wolf) April 17, 2017

While others had more reasonable suggestions...

@AprilTheGiraffe Obi, an African name meaning "heart." ❤️ — Cricket Moss (@cricketmoss) April 17, 2017