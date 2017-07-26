Everyone Is Freaking Over Justin Trudeau's New 'Rolling Stone' Cover

There isn't a leader in the world who isn't divisive, and that even includes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, otherwise known as the Internet's dreamboat. Trudeau has a complicated record when it comes to his work on oil pipelines and with promises he made on the campaign trail to the First Nations people. But right now, compared to Donald Trump, he seems like a fantasy dream man to many Americans. In a new profile, Rolling Stone asks, "Why can't he be our president?" right next to a very alluring photo of Trudeau, leaning so suggestively against his desk:

Lots of people online are howling at the question, since Trudeau can't be our president for so, so many reasons. But it's perfectly understandable that so many folks are salivating over not only the the idea of Trudeau running our country, but also just the idea of Trudeau – in all his handsome goodness. People have already put up some good arguments on why he is our dream man and dream leader. "While Trump is banning transgender people from serving in the military, our Prime Minister is walking in pride parades. So proud," one rightfully boastful Canadian tweeted. Another added, "At this moment, Justin Trudeau's Canada looks like a beautiful place to ride out an American storm." It sure does Scott. It sure does.

