New Report Fleshes Out Why 'Lost Generation' of 'Xennials' Are So Influential

Don't identify with the the Millennials and their avocado toast? Nor with Generation X and their fond memories of MTV actually playing music videos? If you were born between 1977 and 1983, then there's a good chance that you're actually a Xennial.

Dan Woodman of University of Melbourne says that this micro-generation is deserving of its own name. The associate professor of sociology says that if your childhood occurred just before the Internet became widespread, but came to age during the dot-com bubble, it can be hard to identify as either a Millennial or a Generation X'er.