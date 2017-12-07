Chelsea Handler And Chrissy Teigen Among Celebrities Evacuating Homes Due To Wildfire

A series of wildfires have burned 100,000 acres of land in Southern California, forcing around 27,000 residents to flee areas like Bel Air and the Getty museum. More than 1,000 firefighters are now battling the biggest blaze, named Thomas, around the clock.

With many affluent areas being impacted, many celebrities are among those being evacuated. Yesterday, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to say that she'd been evacuated. "Never thought I'd get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award," she joked, keeping things light in the face of potentially losing her home.

never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

Though Teigen seemed to be in high spirits. I guess she knows what's important in life, and save for your loved ones, some delicious food, and one little cherished memento, what else is there? It's all stuff!

You're always prepared! Paul's a good shout though 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Pdz4lIwioR — Charlotte Obie (@Charlotte_Obie) December 6, 2017

I remember this! the hotel gave us 24 hours notice before this evacuation *drill* and I still flipped out and ran my ass off when it happened https://t.co/W4INvdFmST — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

we are fine and we will be fine. thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

Comedian Chelsea Handler also took to social media, fanning the flames towards President Donald Trump.

Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017

Adrienne Maloof, who appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hils, was also evacuated after the air quality in their neighborhood deteriorated. She also asked if her former co-stars made it out of the neightborhood OK.

We are being evacuated. The air quality is terrible and my sons’ school has closed for the remainder of the week. @KyleRichards, @lisarinna, @LisaVanderpump, are you and your families okay? Praying for everyone’s safety in Ventura county and beyond. — Adrienne Maloof (@AdrienneMaloof) December 6, 2017

We are scared and devastated for all those who have lost their homes or who are evacuating like us. My boys and I are safe and are taking ourselves and our animals to my mom’s house. #venturafire pic.twitter.com/aLUJTSotqQ — Adrienne Maloof (@AdrienneMaloof) December 7, 2017

Frankie James Grande was also among those evacuated.

We are out & safe. Thank you to @LAFD for getting us up & alerting us to the evacuation so early & efficiently. My thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected by these fires. I pray all our homes & families continue to be safe as the fires rage on... 🙏🙏❤️❤️ #SkirballFire — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) December 6, 2017

Mandeville Canyon, home to the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Ari Emmanuel, could potentially see an evacuation.

Authorities warn residents of Mandeville Canyon — home to Gwyneth Paltrow and Ari Emmanuel — to prepare for evacuation from #SkirballFire: https://t.co/AA82Q1w31u — Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) December 6, 2017

While news mogul Rupert Murdoch's $30 million vineyard has reportedly been damaged.

NBC news in LA is reporting that the wildfires are now burning down Rupert Murdoch's house. — David Wallace-Wells (@dwallacewells) December 6, 2017

Luckily for Brenda Harvey-Richie, Lionel Richie's ex-wife, she had some help.

@LionelRichie has been here helping me evacuate! Thank Go for him! 🙏🏽 — Brenda Harvey Richie (@BrendaRichie) December 6, 2017