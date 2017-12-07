Logo
Home > Trending > Chrissy Teigen
wildfire-1512667989706.jpg
Source: getty

Chelsea Handler And Chrissy Teigen Among Celebrities Evacuating Homes Due To Wildfire

By

Updated

A series of wildfires have burned 100,000 acres of land in Southern California, forcing around 27,000 residents to flee areas like Bel Air and the Getty museum. More than 1,000 firefighters are now battling the biggest blaze, named Thomas, around the clock.

With many affluent areas being impacted, many celebrities are among those being evacuated. Yesterday, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to say that she'd been evacuated.  "Never thought I'd get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award," she joked, keeping things light in the face of potentially losing her home.

Though Teigen seemed to be in high spirits. I guess she knows what's important in life, and save for your loved ones, some delicious food, and one little cherished memento, what else is there? It's all stuff!

Comedian Chelsea Handler also took to social media, fanning the flames towards President Donald Trump. 

Adrienne Maloof, who appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hils, was also evacuated after the air quality in their neighborhood deteriorated. She also asked if her former co-stars made it out of the neightborhood OK.

Frankie James Grande was also among those evacuated. 

Mandeville Canyon, home to the likes of  Gwyneth Paltrow and Ari Emmanuel, could potentially see an evacuation. 

While news mogul Rupert Murdoch's $30 million vineyard has reportedly been damaged. 

Luckily for Brenda Harvey-Richie, Lionel Richie's ex-wife, she had some help.

The wildfires are expected to continue to spread due to high winds and dry weather. Here's hoping everybody stays safe and the property damage isn't too severe. Our thoughts are with the brave firefighters working to contain the blaze.

More from Distractify

More from Distractify 

These Forgotten Reality Stars Are Still Living Their Best Lives 

12 Cherished Celebs Who Did Terrible Things You Wish You Didn’t Know About

Can You Guess Which “Makeup-Free” Celebrity Is Actually Still Wearing Makeup?