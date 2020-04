This Man Claims United Airlines Offered Compensation To A Disrespectful Passenger

It's been a rough week for United Airlines. First, a 10-month-old bulldog puppy died from suffocation on a flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant insisted that the animal be stored in an overhead bin. "United is apologizing for a "tragic accident that should never have occured" on flight 1284 last night where a passenger was ordered by a flight attendant to put a bag containing her dog in the overhead bin. The dog died inflight," one user wrote on Twitter.

.@united is apologizing for a "tragic accident that should never have occured" on flight 1284 last night where a passenger was ordered by a flight attendant to put a bag containing her dog in the overhead bin. The dog died inflight. — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) March 13, 2018

And yesterday, it emerged that the airline had accidentally shipped a family's 10-year-old German Shepherd, Irgo, from Oregon to Japan when he was supposed to meet the family in Kansas. The family was instead met at the airport by someone else's Great Dane.

1/2 United: An error occurred during connections in Denver for two pets sent to the wrong destinations. We have notified our customers that their pets have arrived safely and will arrange to return the pets to them as soon as possible. — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) March 14, 2018

2/2 We apologize for this mistake and are following up with the vendor kennel where they were kept overnight to understand what happened. — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) March 14, 2018

And now, United Airlines is going viral again. Writer Frederick Joseph took to Twitter on Tuesday to explain how flight staff on a United flight from Newark, New Jersey, had sided with the worst kind of passenger.

There's unwritten rules when it comes to air travel. One of them being that you shouldn't take your shoes off in what is essentially a tin can that traps every odor imaginable. Joseph claims that a woman who put both her feet up on her table while he was trying to eat ended up being treated better than he was.

The audacity of white privilege:



This woman next to me took her shoes off and placed both feet on the table. So I’m waiting for flight staff to say something... pic.twitter.com/ldOIgwiPWi — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

So flight staff walks by numerous times without saying anything, and I’m irate, because no black person would ever get away with this shit. So I start looking at the staff noting that there is an issue. You know, giving them the snitch eye... pic.twitter.com/953966yubs — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

So finally I decide to say something to the woman myself. So I say “ma’am, I’m trying to eat, and your feet are next to my food.”



She says “what do you want me to do, the seats are small” pic.twitter.com/AlizfVNAMB — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

So I’m like “I understand, which is why there is room for your feet and legs under the seat in front of you”



So she says “this is why I fly first class, and I don’t come back here with everyone else.”



So I’m like “that’s great, so are you going to put your feet down?” pic.twitter.com/u3ZAOsrnxB — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

So she calls over a flight attendant as soon as I say that!



She says to the flight attendant “this man is disrupting my flight, I’m just trying to be comfortable”



So I point at her feet and explain my stance. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

The flight attendant says... “well what if she puts her feet closer to the window or puts one down”



The woman says “if I put one foot down, I want to be accommodated for accommodating him” pic.twitter.com/NrUHKDj6m9 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

So the flight attendant speaks to the person in-charge on the plane and they give promise this woman a fucking $1000 voucher ... ONE.THOUSAND. DOLLAR. pic.twitter.com/0DEZKKDU1e — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

So I ask “what voucher will I be receiving for my suffering”



The flight attendant says “sir, we can only make but so many accommodations, and she has agreed to move her feet for you.” pic.twitter.com/617NE2aG06 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

Now I’m on the phone trying to explain how problematic this all was to a white woman in customer service who doesn’t get my issue. pic.twitter.com/3lVxeqfVrC — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

Yesterday, Joseph updated the situation, claiming that a United representative had called him to explain that the woman hadn't been compensated.

UPDATE: so @united called me this morning to tell me that the passenger didn’t receive any compensation.



So I told the United representative “I’m happy to hear that, but I still have an issue with the flight attendant pacifying her and essentially taking her side.” pic.twitter.com/ODLGcRpdv6 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 14, 2018

The rep says “well, our staff can’t tell someone what to do. But, again, I assure you, she didn’t receive money.”



So I say “that’s great, again. But by attempting to momentarily pacify her, the flight attendant created a negative situation for me and took her side.” pic.twitter.com/yJE0SUffYG — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 14, 2018

I continue “also, I find it hard to believe that if this was a person of color someone wouldn’t have asked her to put her feet down.”



She says “sir, I personally don’t believe it has anything to do with race or culture. As you can hear from my last name, I am a Hispanic person” pic.twitter.com/Z4Y9vkMjee — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 14, 2018

She then did the whole “United accepts everyone” etc spiel.



So I told her that’s fine and she thanked me for my time and offered to give my feedback to the flight staff. pic.twitter.com/G2NW7IiuTn — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 14, 2018

Basically, United had a woman w/ a Spanish sounding surname tell me there should be no issue because the woman ended up not getting money.



Oh, and racial bias didn’t matter here, because again a woman with Spanish sounding name at United says it didn’t.



Tone deaf. pic.twitter.com/TH9cT9FbjY — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 14, 2018

Both @united and the passenger have their view and I have mine. At this point I’m moving on from the situation. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 14, 2018

In a statement to Newsweek, United Airlines said:

"At no point was any customer offered compensation for this issue, and we’ve talked with our customer to clarify this with him, and address his concerns. We want all of our customers to be treated with respect, and we do not tolerate discrimination of any kind."

Unsurprisingly, Twitter wasn't impressed with United.

They just killed somebody's dog by putting it in the overhead compartment to make room on the floor.

They should give you $1,000 accommodation for each of that woman's feet. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 14, 2018

I know man... — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 14, 2018

1. White woman behaves in entitled, inappropriate way and is ignored by flight crew.

2. When black seatmate addresses unsanitary behavior, white woman is confrontational.

3. Flight crew accommodates white woman to the tune of $1k, does nothing for black man.



See it yet? — Emily Johnson (@johnsonemilyp) March 13, 2018