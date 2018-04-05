People Are Loving This Time Gordon Ramsay Got a Taste of His Own Medicine

People Are Loving This Time Gordon Ramsay Got a Taste of His Own MedicineBy Mustafa Gatollari
Chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his blistering criticisms of chefs, both amateur and professional. The celebrity chef is revered by many to be a man who can accurately judge cooking. I mean, you don't become that famous and have multiple TV shows with your face and name for having sub-par culinary skills.
But his remarkable ability to drag anyone on their less-than-spectacular kitchen creations has made it so Twitter users can't even mention the chef in their food pics without getting the meals they prepared so proudly blown to literal shreds.
Take the way he totally decimated this one woman's boyfriend, and encouraged another to lock it down with hers, after seeing his impeccable skillet pork loin.
But, no one's perfect, even a Master Chef with 16 Michelin Stars. Ramsay learned this the hard way back in 2009 when he made pad thai for Buddhist monks at a temple in London.
A clip from an episode of season 5 of The F Word that's now circulating Twitter shows Ramsay getting trashed by Chef Chang for his attempt at the iconic Thai dish.
At first, Chang is excited to meet Ramsay and happy to see how quickly he learns how to cook the dish.
But then he actually tastes it, and well...
The offense is palpable.
The chef flat out tells him, "This is not pad thai."
Twitter was all over the moment where Ramsay got Ramsay'ed himself.
Some people said that Chang's look encapsulated all the angst of a culture being ruined by an "outsider."
This Twitter user broke it down in a brilliant play-by-play.
As it turns out though, this isn't the first time Ramsay has been given the business when it comes to learning to cook.
This episode where he learns to cook a traditional Malaysian rendang is pretty incredible.
Not just because he's getting roasted by someone who clearly knows something about a dish he doesn't, but because it's awesome to watch a master chef be humble enough to broadcast a "failure" on television.
Just goes to show that if you have love for the game, you'll always be a student.