People Are Loving This Time Gordon Ramsay Got a Taste of His Own Medicine

Chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his blistering criticisms of chefs, both amateur and professional. The celebrity chef is revered by many to be a man who can accurately judge cooking. I mean, you don't become that famous and have multiple TV shows with your face and name for having sub-par culinary skills.

But his remarkable ability to drag anyone on their less-than-spectacular kitchen creations has made it so Twitter users can't even mention the chef in their food pics without getting the meals they prepared so proudly blown to literal shreds.

Take the way he totally decimated this one woman's boyfriend, and encouraged another to lock it down with hers, after seeing his impeccable skillet pork loin.

I’m surprised you’re still with him ! https://t.co/f6AEEQSiuh — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 28, 2018

But, no one's perfect, even a Master Chef with 16 Michelin Stars. Ramsay learned this the hard way back in 2009 when he made pad thai for Buddhist monks at a temple in London.

A clip from an episode of season 5 of The F Word that's now circulating Twitter shows Ramsay getting trashed by Chef Chang for his attempt at the iconic Thai dish.

YALL IM CRYINGGGGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/SzTb0kkZYz — Sydnee Williams (@sydneeW_) April 2, 2018

At first, Chang is excited to meet Ramsay and happy to see how quickly he learns how to cook the dish.

But then he actually tastes it, and well...

The offense is palpable.

The chef flat out tells him, "This is not pad thai."

Twitter was all over the moment where Ramsay got Ramsay'ed himself.

You can tell he didn't even know where to begin with Gordon Ramsay pic.twitter.com/NpcwsyuJzW — flying nimbus (@OldManDes) April 3, 2018

When Ramsey meets himself but the Asian version 😂😂😂 https://t.co/PkCG1storQ — §murf Parker (@IsmethakaSmurf) April 3, 2018

Some people said that Chang's look encapsulated all the angst of a culture being ruined by an "outsider."

He looked at him with the FULL ANGST of colonial past & present 😂😂😂 https://t.co/UNYgM1uFQD — Durags & Dialectics (@Hood_Biologist) April 3, 2018

When you taste your traditional dish after the colonisers have gentrified it pic.twitter.com/kLHh4Jrk1D — This Woman (@KingThandie) April 3, 2018

This Twitter user broke it down in a brilliant play-by-play.

The chefs entire reaction screamed DUBBBBBB. I can’t stop watching this shit — Marvelous Marvin The Modern Marvel (@SimplyDop3) April 3, 2018

Let’s take this frame by frame

1. - Chef in the back looking like “you gon try this yt boys food fr?”

2. - The face he made after the food hit his tastebuds 😭

3. - How was the food?

“HUH?!” 🤣

4. - Chef in the back turned away like “oh he bout to ROAST yo ass” pic.twitter.com/2N8rDh1ion — Marvelous Marvin The Modern Marvel (@SimplyDop3) April 3, 2018

As it turns out though, this isn't the first time Ramsay has been given the business when it comes to learning to cook.

i love how in all of gordon ramsay’s entire career on television the ONLY two times he was bossed around was by a thai uncle & a malaysian auntie 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3wSNTaPK5O — siham (@PsighYam) April 2, 2018

This episode where he learns to cook a traditional Malaysian rendang is pretty incredible.

Gordon Ramsay learns how to cook rendang. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/HpaKILVYRm — Typical Malaysian (@TypicalMsian) April 2, 2018

Not just because he's getting roasted by someone who clearly knows something about a dish he doesn't, but because it's awesome to watch a master chef be humble enough to broadcast a "failure" on television.