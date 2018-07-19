Waitress Throws Gross Customer Like a Sack of Potatoes After He Gropes Her

There's a certain type of creep who'll go out of their way to harass or grope waitresses and waiters. I'll never get people who think that they can invade someone's personal space without being annoying, rude, or disgusting. Like people who slink up to you and put their arms over your shoulders, or nudge up in your business to see what you're eating, or look at your computer screen when you're working when they have no idea if what you're looking at is something you'd rather people not see. No, I'm not just talking about weird NSFW videos, but yeah, those totally fall under that umbrella as well.

Even worse are those who think it's OK to just touch/grope you out of nowhere, especially in situations where it's completely uncalled for. If you're drunk in a club, and you like the way someone's grinding on you, you grind back. If you're partying and vibing with another person, and they start getting handsy and you like it, then get handsy back.

But if you're a patron at a restaurant, then I'm sorry, but the only thing you should be putting your hands on is a chicken club sandwich, not your server's butt. And because I'm well-endowed in matters of the posterior, I've gotten my fair share of booty slaps, and each one got me angrier than the last. People always have the same dumb grin on their face after they do it, too.

And as much as I want to knock whoever out unconscious after they put their hands on me, I don't. It's a combination of fear and just convincing myself that "it's not worth it." But that doesn't mean I don't want to see them hurt or watch their hands get eaten by a trash compactor.

That's why it's extremely rewarding to see how young waitress, 21-year-old Emelia Holden, takes matters into her own hands after a grabby customer thought he could be slick and pat her butt as he walked by.

Holden was busy taking a customer's order, with her back turned to the grimy groper who tried to cop a feel as he passed by. Then, this happened.

It takes Holden only a matter of seconds to grab the man's shirt, put him in a headlock, and then slam him to the floor. His back hits the service cart and gets the attention of other customers in the restaurant.

It didn't stop there, though. Holden talks to her co-workers and asks them to call the police.

Holden says that she purely reacted on instinct and did what she felt was best. She also says that she has a message for other women who are subjected to harassment in the workplace:

"I just did what I felt was best. I took the guy down and had my co-workers call the police. All that I want from my experiences is for women to know that it's okay to stand up for yourself. You have every right to wear what you want and you most certainly have every right to defend yourself."

Holden's actions led to the perv ultimately getting arrested for his behavior. Once the police arrived and took a look at the surveillance footage in the restaurant, they cuffed him.

"As soon as the cops saw the CCTV footage, they immediately arrested the man. He sat in jail until Monday so in my opinion, he got what he deserved."

Holden isn't the only waitress who made headlines recently for standing up to a sexually harassing customer.

65-year-old Clarence H. Locke Jr. slapped 23-year-old Denny's waitress Jayme Adair on the behind after being seated in a booth with his wife. After his spouse went up to use the restroom, Locke went and did this.

The woman from Rome, NY said that she had never encountered sexual harassment in the workplace before and was in "shock" over Locke's actions.

"I was in shock. I have never had anything like that happen to me before. The customer and his wife came in together. I didn't recognize him by his face but when he walked in he said, 'Hello Jayme.' His wife went to the restroom and I went over and got the couple's drinks."

"As I went over to take his order, he reached as far as he could just to reach me and smack my butt pretty hard. I froze up. It was degrading and embarrassing, and completely out of the blue. I froze up. It was degrading and embarrassing, and completely out of the blue."

"So many women go through this and it is not fair. I did nothing wrong and I did not deserve that."

