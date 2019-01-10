Diandra Delgado Brings the Drama to 'Ex on the Beach'

It didn't take long for Diandra Delgado to stir the pot on Ex on the Beach. The brunette beauty first appeared on the MTV series Are You the One? where she met her "ex" Malcolm Drummer.

She came back to reality television to confront Malcolm and potentially find love with someone else— but Diandra was definitely not expecting to encounter Maya Benberry (of Catching Kelce fame), who currently has a thing for Didi's ex.

"If anybody has a problem with me, just tell me to my face right now," Diandra asks her co-stars shortly after her arrival to the Malibu mansion. That prompted Maya to let Didi know exactly how she felt. "Just because you get cut doesn't mean that someone has a problem with you," she told the 23-year-old. "I just feel like you should go. That's just me. That's my opinion." Maya continued, "If an ex comes in here that I might be feeling, you being here could potentially take him away from me... this is not the environment for her to find love. Let's keep it one thousand." Diandra is convinced Maya is threatened by her, but Maya reassured viewers that is simply not the case.

"A lot of people in the house might think that I'm intimidated by Didi and that's why I don't want her here," Maya added, "but but I'm sorry Diandra, you can't compare yourself, a Honda, to a [Rolls] Royce."

What happened between Diandra and Malcolm? During the 2017 season of Are You the One? Diandra was in a love triangle with Malcolm and Nurys Mateo that even resulted in a banana-tossing altercation. "Clearly this is why I’m here. I keep going back to guys who put me second [and] who make me a side chick. I go back and I go back," Nurys said on the show. "Now I look like an idiot in front the whole house. I feel disgusted — not just with him, but with myself." Ultimately, Malcolm took the blame for "leading her on," but that didn't make things better between Malcolm and Diandra.

Along with a love triangle, there were some serious trust issues between Malcolm and Diandra, who accused the Colombian beauty of "cheating" on him with housemate Anthony Martin. As expected, Diandra did not take this accusation well. "Do not try to play me like I’m some f--kin’ hoe," she said. "You do not disrespect women like that. It’s f--ked up."

Luckily, can follow Diandra on Instagram. Her Instagram account might be set to private at the moment, but Diandra is very active on social media — and even launched her own YouTube channel before appearing on reality television. In fact, she studied broadcasting at college in hopes of becoming a reporter. Currently, she uses her YouTube channel to show her followers share fitness inspiration and relationship advice. "Every guy that I thought was the right one clearly cheated on me so," she responded when asked how you know if the person you're with is the one. "I think the right guy... you'll just know. He'll do all the right things. If a guy is interested in talking to you, he will make it known. The right guy will want to get to know you, will hit you up, he will be interested in your day... he will make the effort to see you. That is the key thing. Actions over everything."

