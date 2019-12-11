La Demi's Ex-Boyfriend on 'Ex on the Beach' Is Here to Stir the Pot

There are few reality dating shows messier than Ex on the Beach and now MTV is kicking things up a few notches by shoving a group of unsuspecting singles in the mountains. In other words, there will be no escape from their ex-boyfriends, ex-girlfriends, and ex-lovers. But if you fell for La Demi Martinez on Glam Masters, you might be wondering who La Demi's ex-boyfriend is on Ex on the Beach.

Like the other former pairs this season, their breakup didn't come without drama. But to know all about what led to their status is to understand who La Demi's boyfriend is and if they have a chance of making it again once they are unknowingly thrown together on a reality dating show. Who knows? Being forced to face their past together could be just what La Demi and her ex need to see the light.

Source: Twitter

So, who is La Demi's ex-boyfriend on Ex on the Beach? La Demi's ex, Tyler Ash, could be hoping to gain some reality TV fame of his own and evolve into as much of an Instagram influencer as his famous ex. Unfortunately, his Instagram is private , but the main photo, which is basically a cartoon Bratz version of the guy, shows how well he will fit in with all of the singles and exes on Ex on the Beach this season.

Some fans got their first taste of La Demi and Tyler’s relationship when she competed on Glam Masters, but they have had their ups and downs. Unlike La Demi, Tyler doesn't have tens of thousands of Instagram followers, and he could be on the show to raise his own numbers or win La Demi back for the umpteenth time.

They have been through a lot together. Tyler and La Demi have had plenty of ups and downs over the years. They’re one of those couples who make it hard for their friend to keep track of whether or not they are together. When La Demi agreed to be on Ex on the Beach Season 4, however, she was single and ready to find love after dealing with a "revolving door" of relationships, as she explained in the season premiere.

Source: Instagram

Tyler does have a history of cheating on La Demi, however, and it could mean the door to that relationship is closed for good. At the end of their last run as a couple, she caught Tyler in bed with her best friend and accused him of cheating on her. From that point, it was all over for them — again. Maybe he can prove himself worthy of yet another chance on Ex on the Beach .

La Demi’s relationship status after Ex on the Beach is a little dicey. La Demi’s Instagram is full of selfies and photos with her friends partying it up. She seems totally unbothered by relationship drama or lack of romance in her life. There is a chance she is seeing someone, even Tyler, but has chosen to keep that aspect of her life private for now. But as it stands, it looks like Ex on the Beach might not have been able to reignite any of the flames that once flared between La Demi and Tyler.

Why did La Demi and Tyler break up? La Demi might have given Tyler multiple chances to prove himself as a good boyfriend, but he seems to have ruined each opportunity with her. And, apparently, cheating is a non-negotiable when it comes to La Demi. When Tyler cheated on La Demi for the last time, she made sure it was the last time.