Logo
We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Humor
display-1-1497637378376.png

These Are The Most Useless Robots Humans Have Ever Built

By

I've seen enough movies to know we are guaranteed to have a robot uprising in the future. What brings me comfort, though, is the thought that that day is very far off. How do I know? Have you seen the robots that exist today? 

They can't organize, fight, or kill. They can barely even do what they were programmed to do. They are basically useless. 

Unless that is what they want us to think...  Huh? That's actually pretty smart. 

Hmm. Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go hide in my bunker. 

Sad!

The shade!

Real power!

I'll stick with manual.

Go! Go! Go!

Still needs work.

Good for practicing.

I want!

Huh.

Well, it isn't a masterpiece...

Really?

Eat your heart out, Micheal Bay!

Can't you two get along?

I know the feeling.

You had one job!

Not useless at all.

This seems unnecessary.

Poor baby.

What are you supposed to be?

Still needs work...

Back to beauty school...

This is how everyone will be traveling in the future.

Seems like overkill...

So it's just a fan with some cardboard tubes?

Get that thing out of my house!

Winner!

Happy they just used a doll here.

Bad dog!

You're beautiful!

What's with all the poop robots?

Brutal.

More from Distractify

30-Year-Old Evicted from His Parents’ House Gives the Cringiest Interview Ever

These Shameless Girls Bragged About Stealing a Tip Jar — But the Internet Tracked Them Down

This Girl Found out Her Boyfriend Was Cheating from a Jimmy Johns Delivery Guy