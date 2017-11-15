'Cards Against Humanity' Bought A Piece Of The U.S. Border So Trump Can't Build His Wall

Cards Against Humanity's been known for its huge publicity stunts. Like when the company dug a giant hole to represent the bleakness of the 2016 election.

Cards Against Humanity spent $100k to dig a giant, pointless hole in holiday stunt as bleak as 2016: https://t.co/mrzn6yiIAv pic.twitter.com/CS4jnSWjck — Adweek (@Adweek) December 5, 2016

And when they raised the price of their game by $5 on Black Friday 2016, resulting in a sales spike.

Be unconventional. No one likes boring. Cards Against Humanity raises price on Black Friday, wins big. http://t.co/TTmXOY0JNX — Aaron Sloup (@aaronsloup) December 7, 2013

The company's latest stunt, however, might be its biggest yet. To make a point to Donald Trump (and gain some serious publicity) the game manufacturer reportedly decided to purchase a plot of land right along the U.S. border to try and stop Donald Trump from building the wall.

Cards Against Humanity is back with another Black Friday promotion. This year's prize? Saving America https://t.co/FBMp0twPpz — pete evans (@p_evans) November 14, 2017

As part of this year's Black Friday promotion, "Cards Against Humanity Saves America" debuted with a press release directly aimed at Donald Trump in an attempt to foil one of his earliest campaign promises.

This year’s Cards Against Humanity holiday stunt: They purchased a plot of land on the border to stop Trump from building the wall https://t.co/A06TcQ70Ix pic.twitter.com/OJELqb9NkF — Andrew Sims aka The Sims (@sims) November 14, 2017

As per the company's official statement, the "Saves America" edition of the game comes with a few special goodies.

"Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we've purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built. On Day 1, all Cards Against Humanity Saves America Recipients will get an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of our promise to fight the wall, some new cards, and a few other surprises."

People were smitten not only with the idea, but the promotional video associated with the special Black Friday edition of the game.

So @CAH bought some land on the US - Mexico border, hired a law firm that specializes in eminent domain, and is doling out that land to whoever buys in. Also: Ken Burns documentary voice over guy narrates the video. https://t.co/e4NHcmOtRk — Meghan McCarthy (@MeghanMcCarthy_) November 14, 2017

Cards Against Humanity somehow got Peter Coyote — the narrator of Ken Burns' films — to do the voiceover on this. Incredible. https://t.co/Xoq35I7MXh — Kevin Pang (@pang) November 14, 2017

Fans also were stunned about the amount of planning and thought that went into the company's idea.

Holy crap, I did not read the page well enough: They've actually purchased land along the border in TX, retained an eminent domain lawyer, and will use that to obstruct The Wall. Give them your damn money. https://t.co/shE8fCVrH4 — Oshi wants the notifications to stop (@OshiHidra) November 14, 2017

look I’m European, but it feels like I should give this @MaxTemkin guy and friends $15 to save America https://t.co/50F7uUtnmN — Federico Viticci (@viticci) November 14, 2017

Potential buyers who live outside the states came up with a great shipping idea to help Cards Against Humanity get their point across.

I don’t have a US shipping address so how about including the option to gift this to a randomly selected senator or congressperson? — Kyle Barrow (@kylebarrow) November 14, 2017

And the company might be getting political, but that doesn't mean they've lost their edge, either.

DAGNAMMIT why won’t they save us too I would be happy just with a t-shirt that said avocados on it pic.twitter.com/hvDHUGaJNH — Jason (@xcaplin) November 14, 2017

Cards Against Humanity gets it. pic.twitter.com/MMf9wWL7TV — 'Tis The Treason (@brockwilbur) November 14, 2017

All FAQs should be exactly the @CAH holiday gift FAQs https://t.co/gAJmaCdKu6 pic.twitter.com/F7SVUIAZIZ — Bettina Chang (@bechang8) November 14, 2017

People are already gifting the special edition to their friends.

https://t.co/397GQdn9Uj



My first year getting a @CAH holiday thingy ma whatsit.



If it even just a little bit saves America, it'll be worth it.



Even with the extra shipping to Canada.



I got you, Murrkuh. #CAHSavesAmerica pic.twitter.com/NF2Koc73RW — 🍁 Jen (@ToqueSweet) November 14, 2017

I just gave $15 plus tax to @CAH because honestly at this point what could literally be worse than dying because our president called an insane person short and fat. https://t.co/Fuc48DGMGJ — Robert Goode (@Advocates4Satan) November 14, 2017

It's pretty surprising, considering such scathing and righteous political moves are being made by a company that makes a game that's about being as vulgar, gross, and nihilistic as possible.