'1899' Is a Period Mystery That Will Leave You Wondering if the Ghost Ship Was Real

We've all heard of the Bermuda Triangle and the ill-fated Titanic. But Netflix brings us another story of mystery and tragedy at sea in the form of 1899, about a ship in the Atlantic Ocean that encounters a missing vessel thought to have been long gone.

So, is 1899 a true story or at least based on true events? It's from the creators of Netflix's other intense mystery Dark, which is a complete work of fiction. But that doesn't necessarily mean this show isn't inspired by reality in some way.