TikTokers Are Dragging This $2 Million Home for It’s Strange Toilet Placement

Sure you can add a little pizzazz to your home, but anything that's a little too custom will probably turn away potential buyers. Is it objectively awesome to turn your entire basement into a ball pit? Yes. Adding a fireman's pole from your bedroom to the kitchen? Absolutely. Various pull-up bars all throughout the house so you can bust out a ten clip no matter where you're at in the home? Duh.

But that probably won't get your home sold. Neither will a strange toilet placement.