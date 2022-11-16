21 Savage Made (and Then Walked Back on) Some Shady Comments About Nas

When discussing hip-hop artists, 21 Savage and Nas wouldn't be two that you'd expect to come up in the same conversation. In 21 Savage's case, he's a more recent breakout artist with a slew of notable collaborations and some serious radio and commercial play time right now. In Nas's case, he's one of the most legendary and respected living artists in the genre with decades of experience on 21 Savage.

However, the two are now intertwined, and not for good reasons.