39-Year-Old Coronavirus Patient Posts Stark Video From ICU to Warn People Who Think It Won't Happen to Them

"I had that attitude before of: 'It's a load of nonsense, it's just being all hyped up' before I got this — I wasn't one to buy into all the hysteria. But then I got the coronavirus and I never again want to experience anything like it because it was a deeply unpleasant experience."

Langston, 39, says she is an active gym-goer and mother of two. After becoming unwell, she was originally diagnosed with a chest infection but was rushed to hospital after becoming unwell. At the hospital, she tested positive for coronavirus.