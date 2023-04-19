Distractify
President Barack Obama
Source: Twitter/@chriseroyson

President Barack Obama stands in front of a 420 trail marker

Is There Anything Funnier Than 420? Yes, These Jokes About 420

These 420 memes and jokes are both HIGH and lowbrow, so let's celebrate the holiday the way it was meant to be celebrated: with laughs.

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Apr. 19 2023, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Once again, 420 has arrived, and it has the potential to be the most fun and/or most insufferable semi-real holiday on the internet. Thankfully, there are people out there who understand that its true meaning is to help facilitate joy and laughter. In the spirit of not taking it seriously, we present to you our favorite 420 memes and jokes.

Y'all ready for a game of 420 memes?

A 420 meme featuring Ned Stark from 'Game of Thrones'
Source: Facebook/Smokerz Land Smokeshop

Who said 420 can't be a family affair?

A woman sits in a chair high above her family at a dining table
Source: Instagram/@girlweedhigh
In case you forget...

Joke about Thursday the 20th on 'The Simpsons'
Source: Twitter/@fourfingerpod

Don't forget to hydrate!

Mindy Kaling from 'The Office'
Source: Instagram/@blacktarmemez
We love a science experiment.

Meme about finding a way to light a blunt.
Source: Twitter/@__Lillica

We learned it from watching you!

420 meme about talking to your kids regarding drugs.
Source: Quick Meme
Hot and fresh, out of the oven.

Baked 420 meme.
Source: Instagram/@thecannablogger

Look, we're Tommy Lee Jonesin' for some time off.

420 meme featuring actor Tommy Lee Jones.
Source: Instagram/@mom_luvs_memes
They say less is more.

420 meme featuring Snoop Dogg
Source: 9GAG

Girls just want to have fun!

420 meme that's just for the girls.
Source: Instagram/@highherstory

All we want for 420 is you.

420 meme featuring Mariah Carey.
Source: Instagram/@highherstory
