Is There Anything Funnier Than 420? Yes, These Jokes About 420

These 420 memes and jokes are both HIGH and lowbrow, so let's celebrate the holiday the way it was meant to be celebrated: with laughs.

Once again, 420 has arrived, and it has the potential to be the most fun and/or most insufferable semi-real holiday on the internet. Thankfully, there are people out there who understand that its true meaning is to help facilitate joy and laughter. In the spirit of not taking it seriously, we present to you our favorite 420 memes and jokes.