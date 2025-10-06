“Swifty Cent” — 50 Cent Gets Hyped Over Taylor Swift Shoutout on "The Life of a Showgirl" Album "Words I never thought I'd say in 2025 — Fifty's a Swifty." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 6 2025, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Hours after Taylor Swift dropped her 12th studio album on Oct. 3, 2025, “The Life of a Showgirl,” which she ironically wrote while on her Eras Tour (literally living the life of a showgirl), fans flooded the internet to share their opinions on the tracks and, of course, break down the hidden meanings in her lyrics.

Article continues below advertisement

While Swifties were quick to show their support, a rather surprising name popped up among those hyped about Taylor’s new album — 50 Cent. He was especially excited about his mention on track six, “Ruin the Friendship,” and couldn’t contain it, taking to Instagram to share exactly how it made him feel. Here’s what he said, and, more importantly, the lyrics to the song he’s featured in.

Taylor Swift gives a shoutout to 50 Cent in her "The Life of a Showgirl" album.

Source: Mega

50 Cent got his shoutout in the first chorus of Taylor Swift’s “Ruin the Friendship” song from her “The Life of a Showgirl” album. The lyrics go: “And it was not an invitation / But as the 50 Cent song played (Song played) / Should've kissed you anyway (Anyway) / And it was not (And it was not) convenient (Convenient), no / Would've been the best mistake / Should've kissed you anyway, hey-ey.”

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent was beyond ecstatic to hear his name mentioned in a Taylor song and quickly took to Instagram, posting the album cover with the caption: “@taylorswift s--t is popping right now, she shout me out, she don’t shout you out. LOL. THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY! @50centaction wait I’m the only shout out on the whole album.”

Article continues below advertisement

He was clearly feeling himself over the shoutout, especially since no other rappers were mentioned throughout the album, so yeah, he had reason to hold his head a little higher after the release. Fans, though, were surprised to see him react the way he did, and were obliged to share their thoughts in the comments.

One person wrote, “Words I never thought I'd say in 2025 — Fifty's a Swifty,” while another cleverly joked, “Swifty Cent.” One of the top comments read, “Seeing 50 get hype about a T-Swift shoutout is so freaking cool.” And indeed, it is, seeing two musicians from completely different backgrounds and genres support each other is pretty awesome.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who is "Ruin the Friendship" about?

With “Ruin the Friendship” getting so much attention, especially since it mentions 50 Cent’s name, it’s only right to clear the air on who the song is about. Before Taylor released her album, speculation suggested "Ruin the Friendship" was about her friendship with Blake Lively. But after listening to it, we learn it’s actually about loss and a missed opportunity with a childhood friend who passed away at a young age.

Article continues below advertisement

The song details a moment in time when hesitation, especially around feelings, could potentially ruin a friendship if you acted on them. In her “Track by Track Version,” per People, Taylor explained, "Ruin the Friendship is a song that wistfully goes back in time to moments that you hesitated, moments that you were too scared or anxious to do something that you were really curious about."