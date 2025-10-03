These Clues Have Fans Convinced Taylor Swift Is Pregnant Maybe "Life of a Showgirl" isn't the only big thing happening in Taylor's life? By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 3 2025, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Believe it or not, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for two years now and are officially engaged. BTW, ladies and gents, she had actually shown him content from the ring’s designer, Kindred Lubeck, over a year ago, bragging about how much she loved her jewelry styling. And apparently, he was listening, because he later went and had her design the very engagement ring now sitting on Taylor’s hand.

The massive ring aside, Taylor and Travis have actually been together for quite a while. With their wedding likely coming in the near future, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume they’ve also discussed having babies. But some people seem to think the pair has already started their baby-making journey, and that the “Life of a Showgirl” singer is already with child. But is she? Here’s what we’ve uncovered.

Is Taylor Swift pregnant?

Taylor Swift has not announced she’s pregnant, nor has she shown any real signs that she’s carrying her and Travis Kelce’s child. When she arrived in West London ahead of her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Oct. 3, 2025, a fan caught a clip of her walking in, and there was no baby bump in sight. And even if she was, she likely wouldn’t reveal it right away.

The golden rule is to wait until after the three-month mark before sharing the news, and since she didn’t appear pregnant at the start of October 2025, chances are she wouldn’t say a word until she was well into her pregnancy.

Still, there are rumors galore online claiming otherwise. Back in early September, around the time Taylor and Travis announced their engagement, photos of the two supposedly holding an ultrasound made the rounds. Not only do those look AI-generated, but Snopes has since confirmed them to be false, especially since Taylor and Travis never shared an ultrasound photo on their social media accounts.

But the attempts to convince fans that Taylor’s pregnancy actually go back even further to March 2025, when the same ultrasound photo first surfaced, this time with a visible Grok watermark in the corner. It was later cropped out, per Snopes. Other articles from less credible outlets have also tried to push the “Taylor and Travis are expecting” narrative.

Some even claimed the couple celebrated the baby news in Florida. But Snopes debunked that too, pointing out the post was linked to a clickbait site riddled with ads, USA Pulse Today, which has published multiple AI-generated stories. So, those viral posts showing Taylor with a baby bump or holding an ultrasound photo? As of now, they’re not real. She hasn’t shared anything of that nature, at least, not yet.

