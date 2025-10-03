Who Called Taylor Swift Boring Barbie? She Seems to Be Going After Someone Specific on Her Song "Actually Romantic" Taylor seems to have a particular target in mind. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 3 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Over the course of her career, Taylor Swift has never been a stranger to settling scores through her music. That's definitely true of "The Life of a Showgirl," her new album, so much so that there seems to be an entire song about her relationship with another pop star.

On "Actually Romantic," Taylor appears to be reciting insults she received from someone else, and turning them into a backhanded love letter. Among the insults in the song is one that referred to her as "Boring Barbie." Now, many want to better understand who called Taylor Swift that. Here's what we know.

Who called Taylor Swift Boring Barbie?

Although we don't know for sure, "Actually Romantic" in its entirety seems to be about Charli XCX. Taylor and Charli have been trading barbs for years, when Charli discussed her experience opening for Taylor on the Reputation tour. "I’m really grateful that (Taylor) asked me on that tour," Charli told Pitchfork at the time. "But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up onstage and waving to 5-year-olds."

In September, Charli married George Daniel, the drummer for the 1975. The two were dating members of the band at the same time, as Taylor had a short-lived relationship with the band's lead singer, Matty Healy, in 2023. In 2024, Charli released "Sympathy Is a Knife," which included lyrics that appeared to be about Taylor. "Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back / I hope they break up quick."

"Actually Romantic" seems to be a nod to the seventh song on Charli's album "Brat," which is called "Everything Is Romantic." “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave / High-fived my ex and then said you’re glad he ghosted me / Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face/ Some people might be offended / But it’s actually sweet / All the time you’ve spent on me," Taylor sings.

“I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave”



Based on this context, many have assumed that Taylor is explicitly going after Charli over what she previously said about her relationship with Matty. Instead of biting back at Charli, though, Taylor seems to use "Actually Romantic" to suggest that there's something slightly romantic about Charli's attention to her.

“It sounded nasty but it feels like you’re flirting with me / I mind my business, God’s my witness that I don’t provoke it / It’s kind of making me wet / ’Cause it’s actually sweet / All the time you’ve spent on me / It’s honestly lovely / All the effort you’ve put in / It’s actually romantic / Really got to hand it to you, to you / No man has ever loved me like you do," she sings.