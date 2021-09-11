13 Inspiring Quotes to Remember September 11 on the 20th Anniversary

1. "It was the worst day we have ever seen, but it brought out the best in all of us." Sen. John Kerry.

2. I think before September 11 we hovered like ghosts over the surface of our days, we didn't actually dwell in them. We dismissed our everyday lives as ordinary, without appreciating or savoring them. Now we do." — author Sarah Ban Breathnach

3. "These acts shattered steel, but they cannot dent the steel of America's resolve." former President George W. Bush