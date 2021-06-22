Rapper 9lokknine Is Facing Some of the Most Serious Gang-Related Charges That Exist

Fans of 9lokknine are likely aware that the rapper has faced a slew of intense charges throughout both his time in the spotlight and prior to it. Last July, 9lokknine was arrested on five counts of attempted second-degree murder and has actually been incarcerated for a good portion of that time, per HipHopDX.

He was released a few months ago but has now been apprehended once again by federal officers because of RICO charges. His bond is reportedly set at $750,000, a hefty sum.