Zack Ward Talks 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Filming Locations and Onset Emotional Moments (EXCLUSIVE)

"We had entire back lots that were rebuilt and turned into the Parker house, exterior shots, and an entire block," he continued. "And all the old cars from the 1940s to the 1970s. And then downtown Hohman, Ind., and Chicago."

Zack reiterated that if extravagant sets such as these were built in Los Angeles, it would have cost a whole lot of moolah.

According to The Cinemaholic, additional sequences were reportedly filmed in Hungary, Cleveland, Ohio, and Toronto, Canada.