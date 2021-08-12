'A Journal for Jordan's Trailer Will Tug at Your Heartstrings and Leave You in Tears

Not too many actors have the ability to captivate audiences and leave them in tears, but Michael B. Jordan tends to do so with ease. From Fruitvale Station to the Creed franchise, the 34-year-old has continued to deliver amazing performances that have solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s greats. And it looks like A Journal for Jordan will only take his status to the next level.

The romantic comedy A Journal For Jordan tells the true story of a soldier who pens a journal of love and advice to his young son after being deployed to Iraq. And since the official trailer was released online on August 11, 2021, social media has been buzzing. So it’s only right we give you a proper breakdown of what to expect from A Journal for Jordan.

The trailer for ‘A Journal for Jordan’ gives viewers insight into the love story of Sgt. Charles Monroe King and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy.

Get a box of Kleenex ready! Romantic music plays at the start of the trailer, as Sgt. Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan) and Dana Canedy (Chante Adams) dine in a restaurant.

It’s clear that the couple don't have much time with each other and want to make every moment count. As the trailer progresses, viewers see adorable, flirtatious moments between the two. As they say, you have to keep the romance alive!

The next clip shows Charles in uniform as he pens a journal entry to his son. “Just take one look at your mother, and that will tell you what I think beautiful is,” Charles says.

Afterward, more moments between Charles and Dana fill the screen. While Charles is away on duty, Dana talks to their infant son, letting him know that his father wrote a journal to him.

Source: Columbia Pictures

“Love is a choice, Jordan, and real love means that you have to sacrifice,” Charles says as the trailer shows him and Dana spending time with one another before he departs again.

The trailer continues with scenes of an explosion while Charles is on duty and more intimate moments with him and Dana, along with footage of Charles bonding with his son. As the trailer comes to a close, Charles says one final thing: “Real love lasts forever. But remember, Jordan, you have to fight for it.”

Source: Columbia Pictures

A Journal for Jordan, the book the film is based on, was published after Dana’s fiancé — 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King — was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2006, per The New York Times. Their son was only 7 months old at the time of his death.