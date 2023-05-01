Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Disney Plus Source: Disney Plus The Biographical Drama 'A Small Light' Filmed Across Europe in These Locations The TV miniseries 'A Small Light' follows the story of Miep Gies, who helped hide Anne Frank in 1941. What were the filming locations? By Anna Garrison May 1 2023, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

The biographical drama miniseries A Small Light depicts the story of Miep Gies, a Dutch citizen who is asked by her employer, Otto Frank, to hide his family from the Nazis during World War II. The Frank family and four other Jewish people were successfully hidden for two years in an annex before being discovered and arrested. While most are familiar with the story of Anne Frank, the story of Miep Gies' courage in the face of evil is lesser known.

Article continues below advertisement

What were the A Small Light filming locations? Did the miniseries crew venture to the real-life location where Miep Gies hid the Frank family? Keep reading for what you need to know.

Source: Disney Plus

Article continues below advertisement

The 'A Small Light' filming locations were spread across Europe.

According to a report from Deadline in April 2022, production for the miniseries began in July 2022 in Hradec Králové, Czech Republic, Prague in Budapest, and Amsterdam in the Netherlands. It is unknown if the production was allowed to film at the Anne Frank House, formerly the offices of Opekta, where Otto Frank worked and eventually hid.

Actress Bel Powley, best known for her work on The Morning Show, portrays Miep Gies, while Liev Schreiber portrays Otto Frank. Joe Cole as Jan Gies plays Jan Gies, while Amira Casar, Billie Boullet, and Ashley Brooke act as Edith, Anne, and Margot Frank.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney Plus

Some viewers have called into question the accuracy of the miniseries. In a Behind the Scenes video about the series posted in January 2023, the creator and producer incorrectly stated that Miep Gies was in her twenties when Otto asked her to hide his family in 1942. In actuality, Miep was 33 years old at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Another young woman helping hide Jewish families, Bep Voskuijl, was 23 at the time and the youngest person of the helpers. While Miep is best known for preserving Anne's diaries, Bep smuggled notes with fellow helpers' names to the Dutch resistance after the Nazis raided the annex, saving their lives.