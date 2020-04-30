A Faith-Based Musical Called ‘A Week Away’ Is Coming to Netflix

View this post on Instagram

and just like that, we’ve wrapped as quickly as we started . having been back among these perennial palm trees for maybe an hour now, i’m already missing the changing leaves and the southern autumn rain. and i’m always the one who cries about change or an ending or when summer camp ends. but i ended this project with nothing but joy and love, because this is clearly just the beginning. . mad love to the whole A Week Away family for always giving so much of themselves and allowing me to do the same, and for making Nashville feel like home for the past two months. it was a super fun, crazy, hilarious ride, and i truly feel so so fortunate to have been able to make this with all of you. can’t wait til we can share it with the world ♥️ . #aweekawaymovie @aweekawaymovie