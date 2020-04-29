The Cast of 'Never Have I Ever' Is Full of Talented Young Actors

The Cast of 'Never Have I Ever' Is Full of Talented Young ActorsBy Lizzy Rosenberg
This may come as a total shock, but most of your favorite teen dramas cast full-on adults to play high school teenagers. Taylor Kitsch for example, was 25 years old when he played 15-year-old Tim Riggins in Friday Night Lights and Cole Sprouse is currently 27 years old, while playing 16-year-old Jughead Jones on Riverdale.
How old is the cast of Never Have I Ever compared to their characters' ages on the show? We've done a deep dive into each of the main characters to compare their ages, and it seems like Mindy Kaling may have worked to find young, talented actors.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi)
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays the role of Devi, a 15-year-old Sherman Oaks, Calif. teen, who is just trying to survive high school and navigate the opposite sex. The actress is 18 years old in real life and she auditioned for the show when she was in high school, according to PopBuzz, which means she isn't far off from her character's age.
Darren Barnet (Paxton)
Darren Barnet plays the role of Darren in the series, a high school heartthrob who catches the eye of Devi. The actor is actually 29 years old in real life, despite the fact that he plays a high school teen, according to HitC. Needless to say, he looks good for his age... we want your skin-care routine, dude.
Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini)
In the series, Poorna Jagannathan plays the role of Devi's mother. 47-year-old Nalini. According to PopBuzz, the actress is 47 years old, which is likely around the same age as the role she plays, but she's less than 20 years older than Devi's love interest... which could make for an interesting plot twist.
Jaren Lewison (Ben)
Jaren Lewison plays the role of another heartthrob at Devi's high school named Ben. In real life, Jaren is only 20 years old, according to Earn The Necklace, which means he isn't too much older than actual high school students.
Sendhil Ramamurthy (Mohan)
Sendhil Ramamurthy plays the role of Devi's dad. In real life, the actor is 45 years old, according to his IMDB page, so it seems like his age on the show vs. real life is most likely relatively comparable.
Ramona Young (Eleanor)
Ramona Young plays the role of one of Devi's BFFs in school, Eleanor. The actress is 21 years old, according to Teen Vogue, and while she could be a college senior in real life, she certainly looks the part of a fellow high school student.
Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola)
Lee Rodriguez plays the role of Fabiola, Devi's other best friend. The actress turned 20 last November, according to Floor 8, so her age isn't far off from that of a high school student either.
Aside from Darren Barnet (aka the actor behind the role of Paxton), most of the actor's ages in Never Have I Ever are relatively comparable to that of their characters. Regardless of their ages, though, the entire cast has done a phenomenal job.