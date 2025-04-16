Was Zhejiang FC Soccer Player Aaron Boupendza Married Before His Passing? "Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who left a lasting impression." By Ivy Griffith Published April 16 2025, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The world of soccer is both a large one and a very small one when it comes to how players are connected and how close they become through their career ups and downs. This is why the international soccer world was shaken when Zhejiang FC player Aaron Boupendza passed away suddenly in 2025.

What do we know about the man behind the headlines? Was Aaron married? Did he have kids? Here's what we know about his personal life before his untimely passing.

Was Aaron Boupendza married before his tragic death?

Aaron was born on Aug. 7, 1996, in Moanda, Gabon. Little is publicly known about his childhood or his private life, but his career was notable for many accomplishments and a few hiccups along the way.

So was he married through it all? There's no confirmation about whether Aaron was married or not, although online rumors suggest he might have been. On Instagram, he shared a few photos with the same woman, but it's unclear what their relationship is.

So as far as we know, Aaron was not married, or at least never publicly confirmed a marriage one way or the other. While fans speculated about the identity of the woman in his Instagram photos, Aaron was short with words on social media and not prone to sharing private information.

Did Aaron Boupendza have any kids?

It's unclear whether or not he had kids, for the same reason of being a very private person. However, there's no hint of kids on social media so if he had kids, he kept his wife and kids very low-profile and out of the public eye.

What we do know about Aaron's personal life all ties into his career successes and his very public passing. According to The Sun, Aaron played in the U.S. with Cincinnati before heading to Romania to play with Rapid Bucuresti. His most recent contract was with China's Zhejiang FC. It was in China that he tragically lost his life at the age of 28.

The Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) about his passing on April 16, 2025, reading in part, "At 28, Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who left a lasting impression at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon (in 2022). FEGAFOOT and the great family of Gabonese soccer offer his biological family their sincere condolences in this difficult time."

According to The New York Times, Aaron's cause of death was reportedly falling from his 11th-floor residence in China. Reports suggest that he was fighting with his brother at his apartment, but it's unclear what transpired (via Turkiye Today). While few details are known about his passing, an investigation has been opened into the circumstances surrounding his death.