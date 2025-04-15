American TikTok Users Are Clamoring for More Chinese Warehouse Videos for Cheaper Prices The warehouse videos offer ways to buy products without tariffs adding cost to orders. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 15 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@david_phones1; @letsgoremi; @mollyadventure6

After Donald Trump imposed tariffs, or surcharges, on products made outside of the country, United States-based online shoppers began to slowly be met with extra costs for shipping from products outside of the U.S., primarily in China. So when Chinese warehouse TikToks began popping up on the app, users jumped at the chance to potentially avoid the tariffs altogether.

If your FYP hasn't yet shown you the Chinese warehouse videos, they include warehouse employees and owners in China who share the secrets to how to purchase high-end goods for a cheaper price directly from them. These include laundry pods, designer handbags, and jewelry. Users in the U.S. and even Canada have commented on the Chinese warehouse TikToks to ask how they can buy wholesale as soon as possible.

Chinese warehouse TikTok videos are taking the app by storm.

One Chinese warehouse video that has gained a lot of traction is called Mr. Loong Laundry Pods. It features videos of a man by the name of Mr. Loong and his family members, who all share how users can purchase laundry pods for a cheaper price than they would get from buying online through a U.S. website or in the store.

In one of his videos, a TikTok user commented, “Take my data and my money.” Another wrote, “These pods are cuter than what we pay so much more for.” For that Chinese warehouse, the TikTok account features a link to a website where U.S.-based customers can fill out a form to receive a response “within eight hours.”

Another warehouse video features a man whose factory sells jewelry pieces for as little as $1 each. While the jewelry may not be high-end, the pieces are also items that might cost more on a U.S.-based website, in addition to the potential tariff added to the final cost.

Another user on TikTok who is based in China shared a video of what he claims to be a China-based supplier for Louis Vuitton. In the video, he says that items from the warehouse with similar quality as designer Louis Vuitton products are as cheap as $50 when purchased directly from the warehouse. To this, one user commented, “I love China pettiness and I can’t contain the happiness.”

Shein and Temu shoppers will face new tariffs.

While the Chinese warehouse TikTok videos have given U.S. shoppers a loophole to get their goods tariff-free, online retailers like Shein and Temu once offered that too. According to NPR, the websites have been able to operate without added surcharges to packages that had a value of $800 or less. Companies like Shein and Temu have been able to avoid additional costs related to import fees when shipping to the U.S.