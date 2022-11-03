Let’s Meet Aaron Paul’s Adorable Kids — And Learn the Reason Why His Family Is Changing Their Names

Who knew that Aaron Paul, our resident bad boy from Breaking Bad and Westworld, was such a family man? Aaron has not one, but two children with his beautiful wife, Lauren Parsekian.

But this actually isn't new news. However, Aaron has been making headlines for a different reason: He wants to officially change his family's last name to "Paul."

Wait, you thought his last name was already "Paul"? Yeah, we did too. Let's get to the bottom of this.