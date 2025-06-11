Aaron Rodgers's Net Worth Reflects His Staggering Success on the Football Field The quarterback's net worth is as impressive as you might expect. By Joseph Allen Published June 11 2025, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: mega

Aaron Rodgers is now in his 40s, and he's getting ready to suit up with his third NFL franchise this fall when he takes the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers. As he prepares for the season, and revels in his new marriage, many wanted to know what Aaron's overall net worth is.

Article continues below advertisement

Given that he's one of the best quarterbacks in the world, and quarterbacks are getting paid obscene amounts of money, it's certainly a fair question. Here's what we know about his net worth.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Aaron Rodgers's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aaron has an estimated net worth of $200 million. That net worth stems from a combination of his NFL salary over almost 20 years in the league and the various endorsement deals that he has been a part of during that time. Although he is no longer, Aaron was at times during the course of his career one of the highest-paid athletes in any professional sport, period.

Aaron Rodgers NFL quarterback Net worth: $200 Million Aaron Rodgers is an NFL quarterback who has played for the Green Bay Packers, the New York Jets, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been named the league MVP on four separate occasions and also led the 2010 Packers to a Super Bowl victory. His net worth stems from his NFL salary and from a number of endorsement deals. Birthdate: Dec. 2, 1983 Birthplace: Chico, Calif. Birth Name: Aaron Charles Rodgers Father: Edward Wesley Rodgers Mother: Darla Leigh

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Rodgers has signed a number of impressive contracts.

In addition to various endorsement deals, Aaron has signed several hugely impressive NFL contracts during his time in the league. In 2013, he signed a five-year, $110 million contract extension, and in 2018, he signed a four-year, $134 million contract which was actually closer to $180 million after bonuses and other incentives. When he signed with the Jets, he took a pay cut, signing a three-year, $112.5 million deal.

Aaron Rodgers confirms that he did indeed show up to camp with a wedding ring on 💍



Congratulations to Rodgers and his new spouse 👏



(via @steelers) pic.twitter.com/pVayQygpBo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 10, 2025 Source: Twitter/@BleacherReport

Article continues below advertisement

Although there was a time when Aaron was one of the most popular quarterbacks in the sport with numerous endorsement deals, more recently, Aaron has become a deeply divisive figure. That's thanks in large part to a number of controversial public stances he's taken, including his skepticism about vaccination, and because his off-the-field antics have continued to multiply.

Even when it came time for him to sign with the Steelers, he prolonged the story as long as possible. He claims that was because he was unsure if he wanted to continue playing football, but it's just as likely that he dragged the story out in part because of the way it focused attention on him.