Who Is Food Network Chef Aarón Sánchez Dating? Here's What We Know

If there's one thing about Aarón, it's that he keeps his personal life to himself. At this time, it's unclear if he's dating anybody, and if he does have a girlfriend, he's not public with her.

However, in 2018, he did hint that he was seeing someone while detailing a day in his life to Food & Wine. "I wake up with my girlfriend and her little Yorkie dog in my temporary house in LA," he said at the time. Since that was two years ago, no more information is known about his love life as of now.