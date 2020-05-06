Where Does Katie Lee Live? Inside Where 'The Kitchen' Star Resides

It seems Katie Lee is a total New York girl right now! In the "About" section on her website, she explained that she and her husband, Ryan Biegel, have two homes in the East Coast state. "We live in the West Village of New York City and the Hamptons with our rescue dog, Gus, a Chihuahua mix," she wrote of the two highly-desired locations.

It seems that during the COVID-19 spread, the couple has been spending a lot of time at their Hamptons home based on the photos and videos she's shared with calming water in the background, which makes sense considering how hard NYC has been hit with the virus. Luckily for fans, Katie has given us a glimpse of her stunning kitchen (how cool are her blue cabinets?) through all of her video cooking demos and her living space when she cuddles with her hubby and puppy.

Even though Katie Lee lives in NYC and the Hamptons now, she wasn't born and raised there. In fact, she grew up in Milton, WV, and went to college at Miami University in Ohio. It wasn't until she met her ex-husband, Billy Joel, whom she was married to from 2004 until 2010, during one weekend in the Big Apple that she moved there.

Her residing in Manhattan also makes sense since The Kitchen is produced there and not California. Distance is the reason her former co-host, Marcela Valladolid, quit.