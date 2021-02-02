Abby Roberts and Noen Eubanks Broke up Because of "Long Distance"By Shannon Raphael
Feb. 2 2021, Published 11:19 a.m. ET
There's no shortage of content creators in the beauty influencer community, and many tend to stir up drama on their TikTok or YouTube pages.
For years, Abby Roberts has been known for her creative looks and for her special effects makeup. The 19-year-old has been on the scene since 2013, and she has more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 15.1 million followers on TikTok.
Outside of her makeup artistry, Abby also shared photos and videos with her longtime beau, Noen Eubanks. With a substantial TikTok following and a gaming presence as well, the two were an influencer power couple.
The pair parted ways in the fall of 2020 — but what happened? Keep reading to find out what Abby shared about their breakup.
Why did Abby Roberts and Noen Eubanks break up? She blamed "long distance."
The content creators went their separate ways in September of 2020, after months of speculation about their relationship status. During the pandemic lockdowns, Abby and Noen were candid about struggling through a long-distance romance.
Noen has been based in Los Angeles, while Abby lives in London.
The makeup expert's last photo with Noen was posted in late August of 2020, but she admitted in the caption that it had been taken "a few months back."
Following their breakup, Abby took to Instagram live to discuss what happened. She shared the reasoning for the split: "It was because of the distance and corona," she said during the live stream. "That's all you guys need to know."
Later on, she reiterated that the distance was "really, really difficult" for them.
She also said that it was a "mutual decision" and that blame couldn't be placed directly on either one of them.
"I didn't break up with Noen. He didn't break up with me," she continued. "It was a mutual decision between the both of us, and it was from a place of love."
During this stream, Abby added that she didn't want fans to take sides and that the two still had love for one another.
However, something may have changed between the exes in the months that followed.
Abby posted several cryptic tweets, and she shared a video of her burning a photo with Noen.
Things appeared to sour between the formerly-friendly exes in November of 2020. The Instagram account, @TikTokRoom posted a photo which showed that Abby and her best friend/fellow content creator, Benji Kroll, unfollowed Noen on Instagram.
At around the same time, Benji and Abby began posting cryptic tweets. Many users thought that the tweets were referencing Noen.
"It's crazy how people can turn out to be not at all who u think they were," Abby tweeted on Nov. 9.
Benji hinted that he found something out, and that it changed his opinion of that person.
"Why is it that when you find one thing out about someone, it starts a chain reaction and it just gets worse and worse and worse AND WORSE," Benji wrote on the same day.
Abby also wrote, "Know your worth babyyy," in another message.
A few weeks later, Abby hinted that she was feeling like herself again after having a hectic year.
"Not to get emotional or anything but I've had so many phases but this year for the first time in like ever I feel like myself," she tweeted on Nov. 23.
Following the frenzy of tweets, Abby didn't reference her breakup much.
But, she got fans talking once again in February of 2021.
She shared a TikTok video that included a snippet of her burning a picture. The photo was of her and Noen, and she stated that it was originally posted to her private stories.
The video got a lot of attention online, and fans began speculating in the comments section about whether something more dramatic had really happened between Noen and Abby.
However, the two have yet to comment further on the demise of their relationship.