Abby Roberts and Noen Eubanks Broke up Because of "Long Distance"

For years, Abby Roberts has been known for her creative looks and for her special effects makeup. The 19-year-old has been on the scene since 2013, and she has more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 15.1 million followers on TikTok.

There's no shortage of content creators in the beauty influencer community , and many tend to stir up drama on their TikTok or YouTube pages.

The pair parted ways in the fall of 2020 — but what happened? Keep reading to find out what Abby shared about their breakup.

Outside of her makeup artistry, Abby also shared photos and videos with her longtime beau, Noen Eubanks . With a substantial TikTok following and a gaming presence as well, the two were an influencer power couple.

Why did Abby Roberts and Noen Eubanks break up? She blamed "long distance."

The content creators went their separate ways in September of 2020, after months of speculation about their relationship status. During the pandemic lockdowns, Abby and Noen were candid about struggling through a long-distance romance. Noen has been based in Los Angeles, while Abby lives in London. The makeup expert's last photo with Noen was posted in late August of 2020, but she admitted in the caption that it had been taken "a few months back."

Following their breakup, Abby took to Instagram live to discuss what happened. She shared the reasoning for the split: "It was because of the distance and corona," she said during the live stream. "That's all you guys need to know." Later on, she reiterated that the distance was "really, really difficult" for them. She also said that it was a "mutual decision" and that blame couldn't be placed directly on either one of them.

"I didn't break up with Noen. He didn't break up with me," she continued. "It was a mutual decision between the both of us, and it was from a place of love." During this stream, Abby added that she didn't want fans to take sides and that the two still had love for one another. However, something may have changed between the exes in the months that followed.