Amanda Ensing Is Facing Some Major Backlash for Her Problematic Tweets

A group of beauty influencers have taken to Twitter to express their outrage, and this time, it's not about Jeffree Star. Social media star Amanda Ensing has incited the wrath of influencers like Jackie Aina and Gabriel Zamora who are calling out Amanda for her tweets after the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Keep reading to learn more about the drama .

The Amanda Ensing drama, explained.

On Jan. 6, during the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol, Amanda sent out a slew of tweets that came across as cringe-y at best, and at worse, offensive and incredibly misinformed. "There’s not enough popcorn in the world for what’s about to happen," Amanda tweeted, in reference to the growing mob at the Capitol. Other beauty influencers were quick to call her out. "This is entertainment to you? I’m embarrassed for you," Gabriel Zamora replied.

this is entertainment to you? I’m embarrassed for you https://t.co/vhkoy7Awga — GABRIEL (@gabrielzamora) January 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Then, Amanda sent out another tweet that was even more polarizing and questionable in its messaging. "The left: I hate it here. America is embarrassing. Only we can riot & loot. Defund the police. Just do what the government tells you & don’t ask questions. The right: Let’s fight for freedom. We love the USA. Defend the Constitution. We support our Military & Law enforcement," she tweeted.

The left:

I hate it here. America is embarrassing. Only we can riot & loot. Defund the police. Just do what the government tells you & don’t ask questions.



The right:

Let’s fight for freedom. We love the USA. Defend the Constitution. We support our Military & Law enforcement 🇺🇸 — Amanda Ensing (@AmandaEnsing) January 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Jackie Aina quickly responded, simply writing, "Defund Amanda Ensing," and then cheekily added "*esther," in reference to Amanda comparing herself to Esther from the Bible (Esther was the Jewish queen of Persian king Ahasuerus). Amanda responded, saying, "If you’re going to call me Esther, capitalize the E. Don’t you have a Bible verse in your YouTube description bar?"

Source: Hi Sisters Bye Sisters/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Jackie replied to this in a longer thread, which recalls a point in time when Amanda accused Jackie of getting more deals because of her ethnicity. (This was seemingly before Amanda darkened her skin via tanning and marketed herself as "mixed," but we'll get to that in a second.)

"how would you know this, you been taking notes huh?" Jackie wrote. "because I specifically remember you to my face telling me on a brand trip how you weren’t making money anymore because you were too white for brands and 'girls like me' were getting all the deals. your rebrand makes sense now."

Article continues below advertisement

how would you know this, you been taking notes huh? because I specifically remember you to my face telling me on a brand trip how you weren’t making money anymore because you were too white for brands and “girls like me” were getting all the deals. your rebrand makes sense now. https://t.co/akDmZRV4Il — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) January 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

the crazy thing is when she said this to me it wasn’t even true. girls like me weren’t getting “all the deals” and White influencers were, and still are, paid much higher than we are. I said this to her but it went in one ear and out the other — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) January 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

this was yeeears ago and I forgot she even said that until recently. I don’t always feel the need to air out every encounter I have with influencers because guess what??? we ALL work with people we don’t like. if I blasted everyone all the time I would be the messy one — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) January 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

Alissa Ashley joined in on the conversation and wrote, "Yup, that’s when she decided to suddenly become a mixed chick overnight."

Article continues below advertisement

Yup, that’s when she decided to suddenly become a mixed chick overnight — Alissa Ashley (@AlissaAshley) January 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

But wait, there's even more, because the drama never fully stops. Earlier on Jan. 6, Amanda tweeted, "Still think Biden won? #MAGA," and shared a photo of people gathering at the Capitol. Beauty influencer, Shayla, responded, "People showing up at the capitol doesn’t mean he won, just like you curling your hair and tanning your skin doesn’t mean you’re 'MiXeD.'"

Article continues below advertisement

People showing up at the capitol doesn’t mean he won, just like you curling your hair and tanning your skin doesn’t mean you’re “MiXeD” — Shayla (@MakeupShayla) January 6, 2021 Source: Twitter