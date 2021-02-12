Taylor Swift May Have Hinted Her BFF Got a Divorce in Song on "Folklore"

Anybody who is a Taylor Swift fan knows about her best friend, Abigail. You may think that Abigail is someone she met after she got famous, considering her friend group consists of people like Gigi Hadid , Selena Gomez, and Camila Cabello (to name a few). But she and Abigail actually go way back! The two met when they were just teenagers in Nashville and have stayed close ever since.

The musical genius has written about her long-time best friend multiple times and has even had her make appearances in music videos for her hit songs like "Teardrops on My Guitar," "Picture to Burn," "I'm Only Me When I'm With You," and "New Romantics." In her song "Fifteen," she references Abigail as the forever friend she made when she was feeling heartbroken and alone. It's no doubt they have an undeniable bond!

Over the course of their more-than-a-decade-long friendship, they have experienced milestones together — attending the Grammys (where Taylor was nominated) and Abigail's wedding. Taylor was part of the bridal party and allegedly was Abigail's maid of honor. Turns out though that Abigail may not be married anymore. Fans have noticed that Abigail has been acting a bit differently on social media and are thinking it has to do with her relationship. We'll see!

Abigail Anderson, Taylor Swift's BFF, may have gotten a divorce.

Leave it up to Taylor's fanbase to be the best investigators of her life! A fan of hers pointed out on Reddit that Abigail hasn't really been active on social media lately, especially on Instagram. They were quick to notice that Tay's BFF didn't really publicly say anything about the singer's recent album releases and their success. She's showcased the drop of "Lover," and when Taylor was on the cover of ELLE. But the strangest part is that she allegedly deleted all photos of her husband on Insta.

And it gets even more bewildering, she seems to follow him (Matt Lucier) on Instagram, but he doesn't follow her back. We're not too sure what to make of this, but you'd think that spouses would follow each other back on the 'Gram??

